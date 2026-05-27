Long Island Capital Alliance Expands Board of Directors with Appointments of Scott Haber and Raymond Chang

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The Long Island Capital Alliance (LICA), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, announces the expansion of its Board of Directors to 16 members with the appointments of Scott Haber and Raymond Chang.

Scott Haber resides in Dix Hills and is Vice President of New York City-based Valley Bank, part of Valley Bancorp. He has over 15 years of experience in banking, currently working on the healthcare banking team, where he focuses on managing client relationships, deposits, lending, and treasury solutions. Scott is known for his proactive approach, responsiveness, and ability to build trusted relationships across clients, internal teams, and partners. Scott has extensive experience in relationship management, financial strategy, and business development, and is known for his ability to build trust with clients while driving meaningful results. He actively works with healthcare organizations to optimize financial operations, support growth, and navigate complex banking needs. Scott currently is on the board of directors for The COPE Foundation and is on the committee for the NYC Imagine Awards.

Raymond Chang resides in Long Beach and is an Audit Partner in the Long Island office of Citrin Cooperman. He has over 25 years of public accounting experience serving clients across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, construction, retail, and real estate. His client base is primarily comprised of middle market and family-owned businesses, for whom he provides thoughtful, practical guidance tailored to ownership and management dynamics. Raymond is a creative and versatile professional whose experience spans financial reporting, transaction related projects, and advising management on recognizing and improving internal processes related to financial reporting and opportunities for overall efficiency. His background includes both U.S. GAAP and Income Tax Basis financial reporting, as well as evaluating complex accounting matters related to mergers and acquisitions, debt restructurings, and lease modification arrangements. Central to Raymond's approach is a deep understanding of each client's business, operations, and strategic direction, allowing him to deliver solutions aligned with their long-term goals.

"We are pleased to expand our Board and welcome the appointments of Scott Haber and Raymond Chang. Both Scott and Raymond are passionate about growing entrepreneurship on Long Island. We are excited to add their expertise and insights to the LICA Community," said Michael Lane, Investor, Entrepreneur, Advisor, and Chairman of LICA.

LICA's mission is made possible thanks to the support of its Platinum Sponsors: Carter DeLuca, UHY Advisors, Kaufman McGowan PLLC, CBIZ, Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP, and Citrin Cooperman

Save the Date - Upcoming LICA Event

You can meet Scott and Raymond at our upcoming event, The First Wave - A Seed Stage Showcase. Ride the next wave of innovation with us on Tuesday, June 2nd at 8:00 AM, at 68 S. Service Rd in Melville as our Wave Makers - Seed-Stage Companies - take the stage to share breakthrough ideas and bold ventures shaping the future. From biopharmaceuticals and AI to education technology, real estate investing, and protein nutrition, these founders are turning vision into reality.

Get an inside look at what it really takes to build a company, raise capital, overcome challenges, and bring game-changing products and services to market. Meet the innovators, hear their stories, and discover what it means to create momentum - and ride the wave of entrepreneurship.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance (www.licapital.org), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and is recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute considerable time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them! For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

Contact:

Cindy Mardenfeld

Infinity Relation, Inc.

347-460-6176

Cindy@Mardenfeld.Com

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/long-island-capital-alliance-expands-board-of-directors-with-appoint-1170624