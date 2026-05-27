Victory Marine Holdings Corp.: Victory Marine Holdings Announces Completion of Initial GUTSI Production and U.S. Market Launch

Products Now Available Through Established Retail and Distribution Channels Across the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:VMHG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. ("DGBH"), today announced the successful completion of initial production for its GUTSI branded product line, with products now actively shipping and available across major U.S. markets.

This milestone marks the Company's transition from product development into full commercial execution, with inventory deployed to support existing retail commitments and distribution partnerships spanning both the East and West Coasts.

Production Completed - Product Now in Market

GUTSI has successfully completed initial production of its prebiotic soda product line, with products now positioned within the Company's distribution network, including Groux Distribution Group ("GDG") operated facilities in Los Angeles, California and Tempe, Arizona, as well as distribution channels serving key East Coast markets, including New York City.

The initial soda lineup includes six flavors:

Cola

Root Beer

Cream Soda

Lemon Lime

Orange Cream

Grape

The Company expects functional water production to commence in June 2026 as part of the continued expansion of the GUTSI product platform.

With initial soda production finalized, the Company is now focused on fulfillment, retail sell-through, and accelerated expansion of its retail footprint, supported by its vertically integrated direct-store-distribution ("DSD") platform.

Direct Store Distribution Infrastructure Expansion

Groux Distribution Group has established two company-operated DSD warehouse facilities to support regional execution and scalable growth initiatives.

The Company's 15,000-square-foot Los Angeles facility is positioned to service Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange Counties, while its 5,000-square-foot Tempe, Arizona facility supports continued expansion throughout the Arizona market.

These facilities are expected to support the rollout of GUTSI products into approximately 2,500 to 3,000 retail locations per market by year-end. In addition to supporting the GUTSI brand, the Company intends to utilize its distribution infrastructure to support additional beverage and consumer product brands, creating expanded opportunities for future revenue growth and operational scale.

National Rollout Underway

The completed production directly supports the Company's expanding national footprint, including:

Company-owned DSD operations targeting thousands of retail locations

Active distribution across major metropolitan markets

Strategic retail partnerships and regional distribution agreements

GUTSI products are now entering high-traffic retail environments, positioning the brand for accelerated consumer adoption within the functional beverage category.

CEO Commentary

"Production is no longer a milestone - it is behind us," stated Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

"GUTSI is now a product in the market, not a concept. We have built the infrastructure, completed production, and are executing on distribution across major U.S. markets. This is where brands separate themselves, and we are focused on scale, velocity, and retail performance."

Product Portfolio

The GUTSI platform includes a growing portfolio of functional and wellness-focused products, including:

Prebiotic sodas

Functional waters

Supplement-based formats, including drops and gummies

The brand is supported by issued and pending intellectual property designed to strengthen its positioning within the rapidly growing functional beverage sector.

About Groux Distribution Group

Groux Distribution Group is the operating distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. GDG operates company-owned DSD facilities in Los Angeles, California and Tempe, Arizona, supporting the distribution of GUTSI products and future partner brands.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:VMHG), is building a vertically integrated platform across functional nutrition and direct-store-distribution. Through its GUTSI brand and Groux Distribution Group subsidiary, the Company controls product development, brand ownership, and route-to-market execution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including market conditions, operational execution, regulatory developments, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp.

Email: ir@dgbh.us

SOURCE: Victory Marine Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/victory-marine-holdings-announces-completion-of-initial-gutsitm-production-and-u.s.-mar-1170673