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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Allied Universal: HELIAUS Gov Wins 2026 GOVIES Award for AI-Powered Security Workforce Management Platform

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Allied Universal, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that its HELIAUS Gov product has won the 2026 GOVIES Government Security Award in the AI-Powered Security Workforce Management Platform category. The GOVIES, presented by Security Today magazine, recognize cutting-edge technologies that improve government security operations.

"This award from Security Today recognizes HELIAUS Gov as a leader in security operations technologies that are transforming how government agencies deploy their security teams," said Mark Mullison, Allied Universal chief technology officer. "HELIAUS Gov is engineered to help federal and defense agencies operate safer and more efficiently by delivering artificial intelligence-powered insights that enable smarter decisions."

HELIAUS Gov is the government-ready version of its award-winning HELIAUS workforce management system. Purpose-built for federal and defense operations, HELIAUS Gov delivers the same HELIAUS capabilities, including predictive analytics, digital post orders, geofenced activity tracking and AI-powered insights, in a compliance-segregated environment with no crossover to commercial infrastructure.

"The 2026 GOVIES highlight the essential role of advanced technology in protecting our public infrastructure," said Ralph Jensen, editor-in-chief of Security Today. "We are proud to recognize Allied Universal for HELIAUS Gov, a platform that demonstrates how artificial intelligence can be successfully applied to meet the rigorous demands of government security."

Security Today's GOVIES Awards program honors innovative government security products that solve challenges within federal, state and local government agencies. Categories include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, video surveillance, access control and integrated systems solutions that help make communities safer and more operationally resilient.

Learn more about HELIAUS Gov at https://www.aus.com/security-resources/fact-sheet/heliaus-gov.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia
Director of Communications - North America
Allied Universal
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/heliaus-gov-wins-2026-govies-award-for-ai-powered-security-workf-1170703

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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