Redpoint Names JetStream Security to 2026 InfraRed 100 Amid Growing Enterprise AI Governance Crisis

Lead investor Redpoint Ventures recognizes JetStream among the infrastructure builders defining the AI era, as enterprises race to close the gap between deployment and governance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / JetStream Security, the AI governance platform powering enterprises to see, understand, and control their AI systems in real time, today announced it has been named to Redpoint Ventures' 2026 InfraRed 100, an annual list recognizing ascendant private companies building the foundational infrastructure powering the next wave of AI innovation.

"The question every CIO and CISO is asking right now is: 'Can I trust this AI system enough to put it into production?'" said Raj Rajamani, CEO of JetStream Security. "We built JetStream because we've seen enterprises sit on game-changing AI agents they already built but can't deploy, simply because the governance layer doesn't exist. That's exactly what we're here to fix, and being recognized as part of this year's InfraRed 100 validates what we're hearing from the market every single day."

Redpoint (whose portfolio includes Snowflake, Twilio, Ramp, Stripe, HashiCorp, and Netflix) launched the InfraRed 100 in 2023 to spotlight emerging companies building the backbone of the AI era across developer tools, security, data, enterprise platforms, and beyond. JetStream, which secured $34 million in seed funding earlier this year, was recognized alongside the companies defining what enterprise AI infrastructure looks like in practice.

At the core of JetStream's platform are AI Blueprints: dynamic, system-generated graphs that map how AI agents operate in real time, what data they access, what tools they call, what they cost, and who is accountable for every action. Unlike static architecture diagrams, Blueprints track live runtime behavior, flag deviations from authorized purposes, and give security and engineering teams the single source of truth they need to move AI confidently from pilot into production.

JetStream is already working with Fortune 500 organizations and expanding rapidly across engineering, product, and go-to-market. The company's inclusion in the InfraRed 100 marks another milestone in its mission to make AI governance the foundation on which enterprise AI adoption is built.

About JetStream Security

JetStream Security is the AI governance platform built for enterprises deploying AI at scale. Its AI Blueprints technology provides dynamic, real-time visibility into how AI agents operate - mapping the data they access, tools they call, costs they incur, and identities behind every action. Founded by security industry veterans from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Cohesity, and Dazz, JetStream gives organizations the governance layer they need to move AI from experimentation to production with confidence. The company raised $34 million in seed funding led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and angels George Kurtz, Assaf Rappaport, and Frederic Kerrest.

Learn more at go.jetstream.security

About Redpoint Ventures

Redpoint Ventures partners with founders redefining how people live and work through technology. Since 1999, Redpoint has invested across seed, early, and growth stages in companies including Snowflake, Stripe, Twilio, HashiCorp, Ramp, Netflix, Looker, and Nubank. The firm manages $7.0 billion across multiple funds.

Learn more at redpoint.com .

Media Contact:

Mia Balaban

mia@tellny.com

SOURCE: JetStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/redpoint-names-jetstream-security-to-2026-infrared-100-amid-growi-1170707