Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL, Inc., Releases Projected Second Quarter Consolidated Financials Including Assets Value

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc (OTCID:HWAL) (the "Company") announces consolidated financial statements for its second quarter, including wholly owned subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC ("Melody Trust"), with combined assets valued at $480,000,000, or approximately $3.24 per share of common stock.

The Company's independent accounting firm valued the Company's music catalog (the "Catalog") and intellectual property assets, along with the various business operations and partnerships undertaken by Melody Trust, at an estimated fair value of $480,000,000 as of the date of the financial statements.

The valuation analysis considered multiple factors commonly utilized within the music and entertainment intellectual property industry, including but not limited to:

historical and projected revenue generation potential;

estimated future royalty streams;

licensing monetization opportunities;

streaming and digital exploitation potential;

market comparables involving music catalog transactions;

intellectual property rights ownership structure;

anticipated commercial utilization;

industry transaction multiples;

projected long-term cash flow generation; and

strategic market value attributable to the Catalog and related intellectual property rights.

The Company is currently negotiating the engagement of a third-party corporate enterprise and music catalog asset valuation firm, in addition to corporate stock analysts, to produce independent review reports, for use by the Company's recently engaged GAAP auditors.

The Company intends to announce expected revenues from the efforts of its management team and Melody Trust in the near future.

About Melody Trust, LLC

The Company has entrusted Melody Trust with the bulk of its monetization efforts for the Catalog. The Catalog is one of the largest independently owned music libraries in the world and comprises a prestigious collection of over 27,000 music recordings, showcasing among others the remarkable talents of numerous internationally acclaimed award-winning music legends.

For decades the Company has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos, and iconic performances by esteemed legendary music recording artists such as James Brown, Jackson Five and Johnny, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Ike and Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

Melody Trust was formed in part to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced these legendary music tracks throughout the past century. www.melodytrust.com

About HWAL, Inc. (HWAL)

HWAL Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, tokenization of Real World Assets, and digital media assets. Through its subsidiary Melody Trust, the Company curates iconic cultural legacies, including partnering with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications:

HWAL, Inc.

info@hwal.net

HWAL: https://hwal.net

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theHollywall

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/hwal-inc.-releases-projected-second-quarter-consolidated-financials-including-as-1170905