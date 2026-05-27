Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Celebrates The 2026 Cannes Film Festival with Legacy Talent, High-Profile Premieres, Emerging Filmmakers, And Prestigious Brands

Subsidiary 42West Spearheads Major Activations on the Croisette with Guillermo del Toro, Bruce Dern, Clarissa directors Arie and Chuko Esiri and producer Theresa Park, and The American Pavilion Presented by IndieWire

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today celebrated an exceptionally successful presence at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Throughout the prestigious two-week event, Dolphin's flagship public relations powerhouse, 42West, handled high-impact publicity campaigns, world-class talent, market launches, and elite panel programming on behalf of long standing clients and industry partners.

"The Cannes Film Festival remains the pinnacle of global cinema, and we are incredibly proud of the work 42West handled on the Croisette this year," said Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "From helping to launch acclaimed new independent cinema and a documentary celebrating legendary cinematic filmmakers and actors, and leading impactful industry panels and talks at The American Pavilion Presented by IndieWire, our teams at 42West demonstrated once again why they are the absolute best in the business at driving cultural conversation and maximizing value for creators and studios alike."

Key highlights from Dolphin Entertainment's successful activations at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival include:

Mega Successful 20th Anniversary Re-Release of PAN'S LABYRINTH in 4K

Representing client Cineverse, 42West executed the celebration of the 20th Anniversary Re-Release screening of Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's dark fantasy masterpiece, Pan's Labyrinth. The highly anticipated Cannes Classic event was completely sold out, with del Toro introducing the film to fans, which was meticulously restored and presented for the first time in breathtaking 4K. Also, 42West coordinated a press junket for del Toro, culminating in an exclusive, private celebratory reception. Cineverse Chief Executive Officer Chris McGurk also participated in a high-profile press circuit on behalf of the landmark release, highlighting the film's enduring legacy and technological restoration.

Critically Acclaimed World Premiere of DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN

Audiences loved the world premiere of the documentary: Dernsie: The Amazing Life of Bruce Dern in the Cannes Classics section. Two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern completed press interviews and photos together with his daughter, the Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, while director Mike Mendez and his subject attended the official Cannes Photo Call and completed two days of international press arranged by the 42West team. It all culminated in a triumphant red carpet arrival, a six-minute standing ovation, and widespread critical acclaim.

Powerful Cannes Market Launch for 3-part documentary TV Series HOLA MAMÁ

42West executed the high-profile launch of the gripping three-part documentary series Hola Mamá in the Marché du Film (Cannes' Film Market).. The Chile/U.S.-produced series uncovers the devastating, state-sanctioned illegal adoptions of Chilean babies during the oppressive Pinochet regime and is the directorial debut of Adrian Reamey and producer Jonathan T. Baker. The powerful series generated immediate buzz and strong international buyer interest at the market, underscoring 42West's continued commitment to amplifying vital, mission-driven global stories.

Critical Triumph for CLARISSA Directors Arie and Chuko Esiri, and Producer Theresa Park

42West proudly celebrated the world premiere of its clients' film, Clarissa, from directors Arie and Chuko Esiri (who also penned the script) and producer Theresa Park. The Neon film emerged as one of the definitive critically darlings of Cannes from the prestigious Director's Fortnight sidebar, starring Sophie Okonedo, David Oyelowo, Ayo Edebiri, and India Amarteifio, earning widespread praise for the Esiri brothers' creative vision. Clarissa was singled out by New York Times critic Manohla Dargis and featured by Variety as one of the event's best films, establishing strong momentum for a major awards-season run.

Industry Leadership at The American Pavilion Presented by IndieWire

42West produced the official panel programming at The American Pavilion on behalf of Penske Media Corporation (PMC) trade brand IndieWire. With over 20 panels and talks, it brought together influential filmmakers, executives, and thought leaders. These heavily attended panels drove critical discourse around the future of filmmaking. Special guests included Diego Luna, Tim Heidecker, Hannah Einbinder, Gillian Anderson, Jane Schoenbrun, Ira Sachs, and Arie and Chuko Esiri, among many others. 42West also handled all public relations for the Pavilion, providing hospitality in Cannes for journalists from around the globe.

"Our multi-faceted presence at Cannes this year reflects the breadth, depth, and unparalleled expertise of 42West," added Amanda Lundberg, CEO of 42West. "Whether managing international press for icons like Guillermo del Toro and Bruce Dern, elevating critical darlings like the acclaimed Esiri brothers for their latest film Clarissa, or producing elite industry panels for The American Pavilion Presented by IndieWire, our objective is always to deliver flawless execution on the world's grandest promotional stage."

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ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

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SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-celebrates-the-2026-cannes-film-festival-with-legacy-talent-high-profi-1170919