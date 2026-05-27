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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Participates in Global Leadership Discussions on AI and the Future of Customer Experience

Asia Regional Leadership Forum highlights the growing importance of balancing AI capabilities with human connection

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / TELE-NET recently participated in an Asia Regional Leadership Forum in Singapore sponsored by the Thunderbird School of Global Management, where business leaders and industry professionals gathered to discuss artificial intelligence, global trade, and the future of work.

Representing TELE-NET at the event was Parker Andrus, Vice President of Global Operations, who joined discussions centered on AI adoption and the changing role of technology in business operations. One of the recurring themes throughout the forum was that while AI is rapidly reshaping industries, including customer support and BPO, human interaction remains a key part of the customer experience.

"There was a clear understanding throughout the event that AI is changing the industry, but not in the way many originally expected," said Andrus. "AI is improving efficiency and creating new opportunities, but human empathy, judgment, and connection are still essential."

Sessions throughout the forum explored how organizations are adapting to rapid technological change and how AI can be applied more effectively within operations. Participants also discussed the importance of defining AI's role clearly and using it to support stronger decision-making and workflow management.

For TELE-NET, the event reinforced the company's continued focus on combining technology with human-first service principles across its operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States.

"As AI capabilities continue to evolve, companies still need people who can communicate clearly, think critically, and build trust with customers," Andrus added.

TELE-NET continues to invest in training, operational improvements, and AI-supported workflows designed to improve service quality while maintaining the personal connection that remains central to customer support.

About TELE-NET
Founded in Japan in 1994, TELE-NET is a global provider of outsourced customer support solutions. With operations in Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, TELE-NET delivers scalable, human-first service experiences guided by the Japanese principle of omotenashi.

Contact Information:

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/tele-net-participates-in-global-leadership-discussions-on-ai-and-the-future-of-c-1170925

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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