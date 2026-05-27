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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Black Wealth Events: Juneteenth Event Connects CUNY, HBCUs and Big Tech on Black Economic Power and Ownership

The Excellence in Leadership Tour: Juneteenth will focus on "Black Innovation. Collective Power. Generational Wealth."

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The Excellence in Leadership Tour: Juneteenth is an immersive convening that celebrates Black innovation and advances new pathways to wealth through education, entrepreneurship, technology and institutional investment. Hosted by Amazon BEN and AWS, the summit centers Black ownership, leadership and economic mobility.

WHO
Presented by CUNY BMI and the Black Wealth Family Foundation.

Featured participants include LaMar Wright, CEO, Black Wealth Family Foundation; Dr. Jonathan Quash, university executive director, CUNY; Randolph Wiggins, global director and chief investment officer; Ebony Young, deputy borough president, Queens; Reginald Turner, venture investor, Venture University; Dr. Derrick Harkins, Dean of Graduate Leadership of W. Franklyn Richardson Center; Venus Rose, general partner, Stealth Startup; Omar Morris, senior general manager, Authentic AI, Microsoft.

WHEN
The event will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 15th, 2026.

WHERE
NYC, NY

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

  • Breakfast welcome and soft networking for speakers and lead partners

  • Student registration, headshot station and partner introduction tables

  • Opening remarks from Amazon BEN leadership

  • Fireside chat, "The Future Is Us: Building Wealth Through Innovation"

  • Roundtable, "Juneteenth Futures: Innovation, Ownership, and the Power of Partnership"

  • Roundtable, "The Workforce of the Future: Aligning CUNY, HBCUs, and Corporate Pathways to Ownership"

  • Lunch and quiet reset

  • Concurrent workshops on personal brand and storytelling, AI and tech pathways, and multigenerational wealth and family enterprise

  • Invite-only NBA networking reception with open networking

THEMES

  • Inspire: Keynotes and fireside conversations with cultural and business leaders

  • Build: Hands-on workshops and accelerator-style labs

  • Lead: Executive roundtables advancing economic competitiveness and inclusion

WHY
The convening reframes Juneteenth as both a cultural and economic milestone, aligning Black innovation, workforce readiness, AI fluency, entrepreneurship and family enterprise with long-term wealth building and ownership.

Reserve your spot today by completing the form.

Any media interested in the event, please contact Neil Foote, Ascendant Group Branding, neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com, 214.448.3765. For more information about the event, email info@blackwealthevents.com

SOURCE: Black Wealth Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/juneteenth-event-connects-cuny-hbcus-and-big-tech-on-black-econo-1170943

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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