Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Metalero Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLO) ("Metalero" or the "Company") proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 13,636,364 units ("Units") at a price of $0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (a "Share") and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share of Metalero at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used to advance exploration and development of Metalero's projects, including the newly acquired concessions in Bolivia, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Metalero may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering to arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and as permitted by law. All securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

About Metalero Mining Corp.

Metalero Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on copper, silver and gold projects in the Americas including ongoing acquisitions in Bolivia. Recent concession applications in Bolivia comprise 230 square kilometres (23,000 hectares) of highly prospective ground next to San Cristobal Mining's projects including the San Cristobal Silver-Lead-Zinc Mine and the Isidorito Silver Project. Its 173 square kilometre (17,300 hectares), road-accessible Benson Project in northern British Columbia has served as Metalero's flagship and is host to five prospects containing copper and gold within porphyry-related mineralized systems.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding Metalero's exploration plans and results at its projects. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Metalero, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect Metalero's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, and approval from the TSXV in respect of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the TSXV's approval of the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; Metalero may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing required by the TSXV. Metalero does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299012

Source: Metalero Mining Corp.