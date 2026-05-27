New product within Kraken Earn gives customers a simple way to earn BTC-denominated rewards while holding Bitcoin

Kraken is launching Bitcoin Vault, a new product within Kraken Earn designed to help customers put their Bitcoin to work in a simple and trusted way. Built for long-term Bitcoin holders, Bitcoin Vault enables customers to earn BTC-denominated rewards while holding Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Vault is powered by Veda, with strategy design and risk curation by Sentora. Their platforms are designed to manage risks and allocate the vaults to well-known onchain protocols like Aave, Morpho, Tydro and more. It is designed to make earning on Bitcoin more accessible, whether someone already holds Bitcoin with conviction or is just starting to build a long-term position.

For many investors, Bitcoin is an asset they plan to hold forever and Bitcoin Vault is built around that behavior. Instead of introducing more complexity, Kraken offers a more intuitive path: hold Bitcoin, earn rewards in BTC and manage it directly from a Kraken account.

"Many Bitcoin holders on Kraken have made it clear they want simple ways to earn on the Bitcoin they already plan to hold," said John Zettler, Director of Product, Kraken Earn Trade. "Bitcoin Vault is built for that mindset. It gives customers a way to earn rewards on their Bitcoin through an experience that is easy to access and grounded in the trust Kraken has built over time."

Bitcoin Vault extends Kraken Earn with a product focused on what matters most to long-term holders: security, ease of use and transparency. Customers can get started in seconds from within their Kraken or Krak accounts, through an experience designed to feel straightforward for newer users while still meeting the expectations of more experienced holders.

Bitcoin ownership is evolving beyond simple buy-and-hold behavior. Customers increasingly want ways to earn on Bitcoin without adding complexity. Bitcoin Vault is designed to meet that demand. Kraken has already seen strong demand for simpler earning products, with its flagship USDC Vaults product surpassing $240 million in assets through organic, zero-incentive growth since launching in January.

With Bitcoin Vault, Kraken aims to serve both existing customers and Bitcoin holders outside the platform who are looking for a trusted place to consolidate holdings and earn rewards.

Bitcoin Vault is now available through Kraken Earn in eligible jurisdictions.

Rewards are variable and not guaranteed; you can lose some or all of your assets. Interacting with on-chain smart contracts involves risks which are further detailed in the terms of service, including technological risk (bugs, exploits, and oracle/MEV/bridge failures), market risk (price volatility, de-pegs, and liquidation where relevant), and operational risk (irreversible transactions, gas fees, network congestion). Kraken does not control third-party protocols.

APY is variable and not guaranteed; there is a risk of loss. Onchain interactions involve technological, market, and operational risks (see Terms of Service). Kraken does not control third-party protocols.

DeFi Earn and Bitcoin Vault are unregulated products and are provided by Payward Wallet, LLC. Fees apply. Geo restrictions apply.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526796697/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com