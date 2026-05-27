Foundry collaboration strengthens supply stability and supports growth in AI server infrastructure, robotics, industrial, and automotive applications

Polar Semiconductor, LLC and Nexperia B.V. today announced a strategic collaboration to manufacture next-generation power MOSFET devices at Polar Semiconductor's U.S.-based wafer foundry. The partnership supports an expanded power MOSFET portfolio while strengthening supply for customers worldwide.

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By combining Polar's deep expertise in power semiconductor manufacturing and ongoing capacity expansion with Nexperia's leading power MOSFET technology, the collaboration addresses rapidly growing demand across AI server infrastructure, robotics, industrial, and automotive applications.

Polar Semiconductor, a U.S.-based foundry with fully domestic manufacturing operations, runs a high-volume wafer manufacturing facility in Minnesota with extensive experience in power processes. With over six decades of semiconductor manufacturing and a 25+ year heritage in automotive production, Polar is IATF 16949 certified and committed to zero-defect manufacturing. Under the collaboration, Nexperia is developing an extensive portfolio of next-generation power MOSFETs, spanning a wide range of voltage classes and package types to address diverse power-electronics requirements.

"Investing in future technologies and expanding our power MOSFET portfolio are central to Nexperia's strategy," said Fredrik Öberg, General Manager Business Group MOS at Nexperia. "Our MOSFETs are recognized for their industry leading quality and reliability, and we are pleased to collaborate with Polar Semiconductor, a partner that shares our unwavering commitment to zero-defect manufacturing and advanced power-device production."

"At Polar, our vision is to create a differentiated wafer foundry focused on power, sensor, and high-voltage semiconductors. Partnering with Nexperia-one of the world's leading power semiconductor companies-to bring their power MOSFET roadmap to market underscores the strength of our strategy and the progress we've made through targeted investment," said Reza Kazerounian, Executive Chairman of Polar Semiconductor.

Stefan Tilger, interim CEO at Nexperia confirms: "This collaboration is an important step in strengthening Nexperia's long-term manufacturing and supply-chain strategy. By working closely with Polar Semiconductor, we are securing reliable capacity, and providing our customers with a strong, stable, and resilient supply foundation to support future growth."

Nexperia's power MOSFET portfolio is designed to help customers select the right balance of switching performance and robustness for demanding applications. Over the past decades, the company has continuously advanced packaging technologies, including copper-clip solutions such as LFPAK and CCPAK, as well as the MLPAK package, to deliver enhanced electrical performance, ruggedness, and thermal efficiency.

For more information on Nexperia MOSFETs or to request samples, visit www.nexperia.com/mosfets.

About Polar Semiconductor

Polar Semiconductor is a leading foundry specializing in high-voltage, power, and sensor semiconductor manufacturing for automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, data center, and consumer applications. Based in Bloomington, Minnesota, Polar provides advanced BCD, BiCMOS, MOSFET, IGBT, MEMS, wide-bandgap (GaN), and sensor process technologies, along with foundry design enablement, technology transfer, and characterization services. With decades of experience and a strong focus on quality, reliability, and innovation, Polar supports some of the world's most demanding semiconductor customers. The company is currently expanding its capacity and capabilities to meet growing demand for power electronics and next-generation technologies.

About Nexperia

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Nexperia is a global semiconductor company with a rich European history and over 12,500 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States. As a leading expert in the development and production of essential semiconductors, Nexperia's components enable the basic functionality of virtually every commercial electronic design in the world from automotive and industrial to mobile and consumer applications.

The company serves a global customer base, shipping more than 100 billion products annually. These products are recognized as benchmarks in efficiency in process, size, power, and performance. Nexperia's commitment to innovation, efficiency, sustainability, and stringent industry requirements is evident in its extensive IP portfolio, its expanding product range, and its certification to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards.

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Contacts:

For press information, please contact:

Nexperia

Anne Proch

Tel: +49 160 916 884 18

Email: anne.proch@nexperia.com

Polar Semiconductor

Ken Obuszewski

Tel: 1-952-250-3870

Email: kobuszewski@polarsemi.com

Pretzl

Lucy Sorton

Tel: +44 07966 301949

E-mail: lucy.sorton@pretzl.com