EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Registration Now Open for Tribe Public CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event



27.05.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



"Ebola, Marburg, Hantavirus, Mpox and Beyond: Building a Resilient Infectious Disease Preparedness Strategy" Featuring GeoVax CEO David Dodd on May 28, 2026 Meet with GeoVax Labs' Chairman & CEO David Dodd

Learn Why Preparedness Against One Viral Threat Does Not Necessarily Ensure Preparedness Against the Next

Discover the Potential Role of MVA-Based Vaccine Technologies in Addressing Emerging Infectious Disease Threats ATLANTA, GA - May 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Chairman & Chief Executive Officer David Dodd will participate in Tribe Public's CEO Presentation and Q&A Webinar Event titled, "Ebola, Marburg, Hantavirus, Mpox and Beyond: Building a Resilient Infectious Disease Preparedness Strategy." The webinar is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 28, 2026. "Ebola, Marburg, Mpox and most recently Hantavirus concerns all reinforce the same lesson: global preparedness strategies must evolve beyond reactive, single-threat approaches," said David Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax. "GeoVax is focused on advancing versatile MVA-based vaccine technologies designed to support broader infectious disease preparedness and help address critical gaps in domestic and global biodefense infrastructure." The webinar discussion is expected to address: The growing importance of platform-based vaccine technologies in infectious disease preparedness

Why emerging outbreaks continue to expose vulnerabilities in global response infrastructure

The potential applicability of MVA-based technologies across multiple viral threats, including orthopox and hemorrhagic fever viruses

The importance of scalable and resilient domestic vaccine manufacturing capabilities To register for the complimentary Zoom webinar event, please visit: Ebola-May-2026.TribePublic.com . Once registered, participants may begin submitting questions for GeoVax management to Tribe Public at research@tribepublic.com or submit questions during the live webinar using Zoom's chat feature. Tribe Public Managing Member John F. Heerdink, Jr. will host the event and moderate audience questions. About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)-based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit www.geovax.com . About Tribe Public LLC Tribe Public LLC, headquartered in San Francisco, California, facilitates corporate-sponsored global webinars and investor engagement events focused on emerging companies, technologies, and market opportunities. Its membership community includes family offices, portfolio managers, accredited investors, analysts, and media professionals seeking direct engagement with management teams and industry thought leaders. For more information, visit www.tribepublic.com . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words "believe," "look forward to," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220 Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

News Source: GeoVax, Inc.





27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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