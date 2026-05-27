EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO's VerifyInvestor.com Integrates With PandoAlts Market Checks Platform to Streamline Onboarding and Verification



27.05.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Expanded Partnership Streamlines Investor Onboarding and Compliance Verification for Private Market and Alternative Investment Opportunities NEW YORK, NY - May 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc ., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, today announced that its subsidiary, VerifyInvestor.com, Inc. , has integrated its accredited investor and qualified purchaser verification services into the PandoAlts Market Checks platform and has been selected as the platform's default accreditation verification provider. The integration is designed to streamline investor onboarding, compliance verification, and access to private market and alternative investment opportunities through an integrated investor verification workflow. Expanding upon the relationship between tZERO and PandoAlts, this integration will streamline operational efficiency and compliance workflows across private markets and alternative investments. The collaboration reflects ongoing efforts across the private markets ecosystem to modernize onboarding and compliance infrastructure while improving connectivity between investment platforms, issuers, and investors. "Private markets are becoming increasingly digitally driven, but many onboarding and compliance workflows still remain fragmented. tZERO has developed turnkey integrated infrastructure to fill this gap and support compliance at scale. This next step expands the onboarding and verification capabilities available through our broader ecosystem and helps simplify access to alternative investment opportunities for issuers, platforms, and investors alike," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "This integration enables firms to move through accreditation and verification workflows more efficiently," said Jenny Shields, VP of Operations at VerifyInvestor.com. "By embedding our capabilities directly into the PandoAlts Market Checks platform, we're simplifying the compliance process while reducing friction during investor onboarding. "As investor demand for alternative investments continues to grow, firms need onboarding workflows that are more efficient and connected," said Cash Lafferty, CEO of PandoAlts. "Adding VerifyInvestor.com layers on independent, industry-recognized verification - giving issuers and brokers added confidence in the allocators they're dealing with, without compromising the discretion allocators expect while sourcing deals." VerifyInvestor.com Contact:

Jenny Shields, VP of Operations

jennyl@verifyinvestor.com PandoAlts Contact:

Elisabeth MacKnight, Chief Operating Officer

em@pandoalts.com tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About VerifyInvestor.com VerifyInvestor.com provides a fast, easy, and cost-effective method of compliance for companies seeking to verify their investors as accredited investors under Reg D, Rule 506(c). Through years of servicing issuers, funds, platforms, and investors across the private markets ecosystem, VerifyInvestor.com has likely built one of the largest databases of verified accredited investors in the United States. Constantly referred by top law firms, their clients have successfully navigated audits and investigations. They also offer AML/KYC services, custom verifications, qualified purchaser and qualified client verifications, as well as true and correct certification of key documents, such as government IDs, passports, and proof of address. About PandoAlts PandoAlts is a digital alternative investment operating system connecting institutional and qualified allocators with opportunities across private markets, private credit, real assets, and structured investments. Built as a broker-neutral OEMS, PandoAlts enables demand-driven IOIs, normalized pricing, and transparent workflows - bringing modern market infrastructure to alternatives and reducing friction in adding new dealer and issuer relationships. About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO, Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

News Source: tZERO





27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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