Arbor Day Foundation Celebrates 4,500 Cities, Campuses, and Utilities in 2025

Tree planting nonprofit sees expanding global commitment to green spaces through recognition programs

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation's programmatic network reached new heights in 2025, honoring more than 4,500 cities, campuses, and utilities across its five iconic recognition programs.

"Earning recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation is never automatic. It's the result of hard work, planning, and intention. The fact that a majority of applicants reapply year after year is a testament to the value they see in being part of this incredible network of tree champions, that only continues to grow," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "This is a global movement that spans countries and continents, uniting people bold enough to shape a better future through trees."

The Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA, Tree Cities of the World, Tree Campus Higher Education, Tree Campus Healthcare, and Tree Line USA are all designed to recognize superior commitment to trees. The programmatic network engages cities, campuses, and utilities in all 50 U.S. states, 25 countries, and six continents.

The 2025 recognitions include:

Tree City USA: 3,636 cities, touching nearly half of the U.S. population.

Tree Cities of the World: 283 cities honored internationally, across six continents.

Tree Campus (Higher E d and Healthcare): 457 campuses acknowledged for their leadership in cultivating green spaces and engaging students, staff, and communities.

Tree Line USA: 152 utility companies celebrated for best practices in utility arboriculture and public stewardship.

While the specific standards of each program varies, the Arbor Day Foundation outlines specific guidelines related to financial investment in tree planting and maintenance, canopy management and care, community engagement and education, and an annual celebration of trees.

Visit arborday.org/recognition to learn more about how to join the Arbor Day Foundation's programmatic network.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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Arbor Day Foundation

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SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-celebrates-4-500-cities-campuses-and-utilit-1170953