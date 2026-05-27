Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 15:14 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arbor Day Foundation Celebrates 4,500 Cities, Campuses, and Utilities in 2025

Tree planting nonprofit sees expanding global commitment to green spaces through recognition programs

LINCOLN, NB / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The Arbor Day Foundation's programmatic network reached new heights in 2025, honoring more than 4,500 cities, campuses, and utilities across its five iconic recognition programs.

"Earning recognition from the Arbor Day Foundation is never automatic. It's the result of hard work, planning, and intention. The fact that a majority of applicants reapply year after year is a testament to the value they see in being part of this incredible network of tree champions, that only continues to grow," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "This is a global movement that spans countries and continents, uniting people bold enough to shape a better future through trees."

The Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA, Tree Cities of the World, Tree Campus Higher Education, Tree Campus Healthcare, and Tree Line USA are all designed to recognize superior commitment to trees. The programmatic network engages cities, campuses, and utilities in all 50 U.S. states, 25 countries, and six continents.

The 2025 recognitions include:

  • Tree City USA: 3,636 cities, touching nearly half of the U.S. population.

  • Tree Cities of the World: 283 cities honored internationally, across six continents.

  • Tree Campus (Higher Ed and Healthcare): 457 campuses acknowledged for their leadership in cultivating green spaces and engaging students, staff, and communities.

  • Tree Line USA: 152 utility companies celebrated for best practices in utility arboriculture and public stewardship.

While the specific standards of each program varies, the Arbor Day Foundation outlines specific guidelines related to financial investment in tree planting and maintenance, canopy management and care, community engagement and education, and an annual celebration of trees.

Visit arborday.org/recognition to learn more about how to join the Arbor Day Foundation's programmatic network.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

###

Arbor Day Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-celebrates-4-500-cities-campuses-and-utilit-1170953

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.