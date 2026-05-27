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ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2026 15:26 Uhr
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ECRYPT, LP: Ecrypt Inc. Named Finalist in the 2026 U.S. Customer Experience Awards

Live Online Finals Competition Will Determine Winners on June 16th, with the Awards Ceremony on July 14th

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Ecrypt Inc., a leading provider of integrated payment services and financial technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2026 U.S. Customer Experience Awards (USCXA), the leading recognition program in the United States that celebrates companies that make customer experience a core part of their business. The 2026 Finals presentation to determine the winners in each category will be held live online on June 16, 2026, and the Awards Ceremony will take place July 14, 2026.

Delivered by Awards International, the team behind global CXA programs, the U.S. Customer Experience Awards (USCXA) provides a fair and transparent judging process led by independent industry experts. The awards are open to all types of organizations -- large or small, public or private, showcasing the initiatives, innovations, and people driving exceptional customer experiences across the country.

Felix Danciu, Chief Financial Officer of Ecrypt Inc., said, "Our team is thrilled to be recognized this year as a USCXA finalist, which reflects our team's ongoing commitment to combining innovative technology with exceptional human service. Customer service is at the heart of our offering, and since deploying Ecrypt's AI that uses a multi-agent architecture, support agents can now answer more complex operational questions with faster and better outcomes."

Ecrypt Inc. prides itself on its approach to customer service, which seamlessly combines A.I.-driven efficiency with the care of a human concierge. This hybrid model enables Ecrypt to deliver highly personalized, responsive support that anticipates customer needs while maintaining a genuine human touch. By redefining the role of technology to enhance, not replace, meaningful customer interactions, Ecrypt continues to set a new benchmark for service excellence.

For more information about the USCXA and the full shortlist, visit https://usacxa.com/home.

About Ecrypt Inc.
Ecrypt Inc. is a leading payment services provider, offering all-in-one processing services to merchants in the United States. As a registered ISO and FSP, Ecrypt offers merchants a diverse range of processing solutions for credit and debit transactions, including payment processing equipment and software, a PCI Level 1 payment gateway (ecrypt.com), a patented age-verification software (AgeChecker.net), and complimentary support services. Founded in 2004, Ecrypt is based in Agoura Hills, CA and is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment experiences to merchants and technology partners nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sara Trujillo
Trujillo Public Relations
917-295-5491

SOURCE: ECRYPT, LP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecrypt-inc.-named-finalist-in-the-2026-u.s.-customer-experience-1170911

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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