Changan Group: Changan Automobile inaugurated its flagship store in Durban, South Africa

CHONGQING, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2026, Changan Automobile inaugurated its flagship store in Durban, South Africa, upgrading the brand's local sales and service network. Ye Pei, Senior Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile and Peng Tao, Executive Vice President of Changan Automobile led the Middle East and Africa market delegation to attend the opening ceremony and cut the ribbon. The new store marks a key step in Changan's localized layout to expand its influence across South Africa and the broader Southern African region.

As a core economic, trade and tourism hub of South Africa, Durban boasts outstanding market potential. Leveraging the new flagship store, Changan Automobile will provide local consumers with one-stop automotive services covering vehicle sales, after-sales maintenance, spare parts supply and customer service, further bridging the gap between the brand and local users.

Stephanie Wang (Wang Yanmei), Sales Director of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Region, stated: "South Africa is a core growth market in Changan's global strategy. We will continue to increase product investment and launch a lineup of heavyweight new models including the Nevo Q05, Deepal S05 and UNI-S HEV. These offerings will bring South African consumers cutting-edge technologies, higher efficiency performance and travel solutions tailored to local needs, fulfilling our long-term commitment to rooting deeply in the South African market."

Marinus Venter, General Manager of Jameel Motors South Africa,commented: "The launch of the Umhlanga flagship dealership not only deepens the cooperation between both parties, but also demonstrates our firm confidence in the potential of the South African market. Going forward, we will work closely with Changan Automobile to continuously invest in high-quality channel resources, optimize the service system, build more competitive localized operational capabilities, and create long-term value for South African users."

Based on the rapidly growing new energy and passenger vehicle market in South Africa, Changan Automobile continues to advance localized development strategies. It steadily improves offline dealership networks, upgrades terminal service standards, and delivers higher-quality and smarter global vehicle products, injecting new vitality into the development of the automotive industry in Southern Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988665/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-automobile-inaugurated-its-flagship-store-in-durban-south-africa-302783159.html