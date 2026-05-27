Ortonville, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Finepoint Design announces the launch of a specialized ADA compliance service designed exclusively for townships and small local governments navigating federal website accessibility requirements. The service addresses the April 2028 compliance deadline established by the Department of Justice, delivering fully accessible digital properties at price points that align with municipal budgets.





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The announcement comes as townships face mounting pressure to meet Title II accessibility standards while managing constrained resources. With federal filings reaching 3,117 cases in 2025 and total accessibility lawsuits exceeding 5,000 when state courts are included, local governments can no longer treat website compliance as optional. Non-compliance carries federal penalties up to $150,000 per violation, creating financial exposure that could devastate operational budgets for small municipalities.

"We built this service because local governments need actual compliance," said Keith Hearn, founder of Finepoint Design. "The April 2028 deadline gives townships breathing room to do this right, but only if they start now."

The compliance challenge extends far beyond homepage design. Any document currently available on a township website and required for residents to access services or information must meet accessibility standards, regardless of creation date. This includes meeting minutes, tax forms, zoning maps, permit applications, and public notices. For most townships, this represents hundreds or thousands of documents requiring remediation.

Finepoint Design's township-focused service delivers complete compliance through a structured process that includes full website accessibility audits, code-level remediation, document conversion, staff training, and ongoing monitoring.

"The DOJ extended the compliance date from April 2027 to April 2028 specifically for smaller jurisdictions," Mr. Hearn explained. "That extension wasn't a gift to procrastinate. It was recognized that townships need time to implement real solutions. The municipalities that treat this deadline seriously will serve their disabled residents properly and avoid the litigation wave hitting larger cities."

"Accessibility isn't about checking regulatory boxes," Mr. Hearn said. "When townships comply with these standards, disabled residents gain reliable access to voting registration, public hearings, benefit applications, and essential services. This is about serving every citizen equally, which is what local government exists to do."

The launch positions Finepoint Design as a specialized resource for the estimated thousands of townships and small municipalities facing the 2028 deadline. The company brings 25 years of web development experience to compliance work, having built digital properties since before content management systems existed and tracked every major shift in accessibility standards and enforcement.

Townships interested in compliance assessments can contact Finepoint Design directly through the company website. The firm provides initial audits that identify specific accessibility gaps, document remediation requirements, and compliance timelines aligned with the federal deadline.

About Finepoint Design

Finepoint Design is a Michigan based agency that specializes in custom web design and development, delivering visually engaging and user-friendly websites that drive business success. Their custom digital solutions enhance their clients presence with services including SEO optimization, website development, and graphic design.

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Source: Pressmaster DMCC