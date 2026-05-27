FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Inc. Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360 Honored with 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award

FatPipe Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360 Honored for Exceptional Innovation and Successful Deployment Through The Channel

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) a pioneer and multiple patents holder in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") and single-stack cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its solution, FatPipe Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360, has been named a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award winner by TMC, a leading global media company recognized for building communities in technology and business through live events and digital marketing platforms.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services that are reshaping the managed services landscape, delivered through the Channel and purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of end users. FatPipe Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360 was selected for its innovation, performance, and its measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

FatPipe Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360 combines FatPipe's application-aware SD-WAN technology with integrated cybersecurity in a single platform designed to help MSPs and channel partners deliver more resilient, secure, and manageable connectivity for customers. The solution enables organizations to aggregate multiple WAN connections, improve application performance, support sub-second failover, and add integrated security capabilities without requiring separate point products or added operational complexity. For MSPs, FatPipe's platform is designed to create a differentiated managed service offering that combines connectivity, security, visibility, and centralized management in one solution.

"We are proud to be recognized by MSP Today for the innovation behind FatPipe Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360," said Sanchaita Datta, President and Chief Technology Officer of FatPipe. "For MSPs, the opportunity is no longer just managing connectivity. Customers need resilient access, stronger security, centralized visibility, and simplified operations across every location. FatPipe brings those capabilities together in a single platform, giving partners a differentiated way to deliver secure, high-performance networking without adding unnecessary complexity for their customers."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize FatPipe as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Secure SD-WAN & Total Security 360," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by FatPipe's commitment to the Channel, empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

Winners of the 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award will be featured on MSP Today, the definitive resource for managed service providers, as well as across TMCnet's media platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and Buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

About MSP Today

MSP Today is the premier online destination for MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT service providers worldwide. As the industry's leading web portal, we are committed to delivering timely and relevant news, cutting-edge product information, and invaluable insights to empower MSPs and IT professionals to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. At MSP Today, we understand the challenges faced by MSPs and IT service providers in navigating the complexities of the modern business environment. Our dedicated team of expert journalists and industry analysts bring you the latest trends, best practices, and industry thought leadership to help you stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're seeking in-depth articles on emerging technologies, comprehensive product reviews, or actionable tips to optimize your IT services, MSP Today is your go-to resource for all things MSP-related. Join our vibrant community today and unlock the knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities to propel your MSP business to new heights. Follow MSP Today on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit www.msptoday.com.

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

FatPipe Contact Info

Investor Relations

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-secure-sd-wan-and-total-security-360-honored-with-20-1170872