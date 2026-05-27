As buyers face tighter budgets, Capchase helps technology companies close more deals faster with AI-enabled instant financing

Capchase, the leading vendor financing platform for enterprise tech, today announced $200M+ in incremental funding to scale its embedded financing infrastructure globally and deploy more AI-enabled features.

The funding, a mix of debt warehouse facilities and equity backed by institutional investors, reflects market validation that vendor financing has become essential infrastructure for enterprise technology companies to sell hardware and software products. As global B2B buyers face tighter budgets and greater scrutiny over large, up-front purchases, financing demand is growing.

The Market Shift: Financing as a Growth Lever for B2B Tech Companies

The $1.3 trillion vendor financing market has been traditionally dominated by banks and other lenders that utilize multi-thread email chains to manual doc review for underwriting.

Capchase replaces those bottlenecks with financing tech embedded directly into sales tools such as Salesforce, enabling 97% of lending applications to be vetted and decisioned in under 30 seconds.

"For a cybersecurity company like Barracuda, the ability to offer customers flexible subscription financing, with and through our partner ecosystem without the delays of traditional lenders directly translates to faster deal cycles and stronger customer relationships. Capchase has become a genuine competitive advantage for our channel."

- Geoff Waters, CRO, Barracuda Networks

In today's macroeconomic environment, buyers face budget constraints and tighter cash controls from their CFOs, who prioritize cash preservation over sales enablement. Capchase helps sales leaders access the tech they need without requiring large, upfront payments or waiting for the customer's next budget approval cycle.

"What we look for in a financing partner is straightforward: they need to move at the speed of the channel. Capchase does exactly that. Quotes turn into approvals in minutes-not days-and that velocity carries through to our sellers and our clients. That's the standard partners should be held to in 2026."

- Rob Zack, Vice Chair, MicroAge

The Only Salesforce-Native Financing Platform for Enterprise Tech Vendors

Capchase is the only platform that's both the lender and the lending infrastructure. Banks have capital but lack speed and software. SaaS and POS partners don't lend capital directly. Capchase offers both at the speed of tech.

"We moved away from our previous financing provider when it became clear they couldn't match the speed, technology, or certainty of funding that Capchase offers. What once required hours of forms, email chains, and back-and-forth with customers now happens in minutes directly within Salesforce. Financing used to be a friction point in our sales motion. With Capchase, it became a growth driver."

- Stephanie Southard, Head of Sales, Datarails

AI-Enabled Underwriting Lending: From Days to Minutes

Capchase AI powers core platform functionality such as underwriting, proposals, purchase order generation, and deal management workflows. But today, Capchase launches a new AI-native product to further streamline the financing process.

Our Agentic Lending Coordinator collects quotes, POs, emails, and other documents, and converts them into an executable loan package instantly. It then manages multi-party collaboration between vendors, partners, and buyers from package review through signing. Since the beta launch, Capchase customers have seen an 8-hour process condensed into a 60-second automation.

Fortune 500 Tech Companies Run on Capchase's Financing Infrastructure

Capchase's category leadership is reflected in its growing customer ecosystem, including Barracuda (mission-critical cybersecurity platforms), CDW and Insight (the largest IT solution providers in North America), and MicroAge (which extends financing to the mid-market segment via the reseller channel).

These partnerships highlight where financing demand is strongest: multi-party enterprise tech deals where speed determines outcomes.

"Traditional financing lenders have capital but lack technology, speed, and scale. By becoming both the lender and the infrastructure for vendor financing, we're making it a growth lever for sales teams, rather than a bottleneck."

- Miguel Fernandez, CEO Co-Founder, Capchase

About Capchase

Capchase is a vendor financing platform and lender that helps enterprise technology companies close more deals by offering instant financing to their buyers. We've transformed the vendor financing process by embedding underwriting, origination, and deal management directly into sales workflows, and generating loan proposals and documents with the help of AI agents.

Founded in 2020, Capchase serves enterprise tech companies and channel partners, including Barracuda, Verkada, Motive, Okta, Datarails, CDW, Netradyne, and Insight. Capchase is based in New York, with offices in San Francisco and Madrid, and is backed by leading fintech investors QED, Invesco, Thomvest, and 01 Advisors.

Vendor financing at the speed of tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527647157/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Ally Basak, Kindling Collective

415-990-8370

ally@kindling-collective.com