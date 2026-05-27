New products shift the operational burden from people to technology, automating the 'busy work' so teams can prioritise the strategic safety, productivity and profitability of their fleet.

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today unveiled a major expansion of its platform at Vision 26, its annual innovation summit. The company introduced new integrated hardware and AI innovations designed to solve the two main challenges facing physical operations teams: fragmented tools and time-consuming manual work. The new capabilities consolidate data into a single view and automate complex workflows with AI that takes action. Now teams in the UK can focus on what matters most and unlock new levels of safety and productivity.

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Motive unveils a major expansion of its platform at Vision 26, its annual innovation summit

'Every operations leader we talk to describes a common set of problems: their systems are too fragmented, and their workflows are too manual. The answer is integration and automation,' said Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder of Motive. 'Motive has spent years breaking down the data silos. Now we're helping our customers leverage AI to surface critical insights and automate interventions so they can run safer and more productive operations.'

'Motive has fundamentally shifted how we safeguard our drivers and manage our fleet,' said Wayne Dawkins, fleet manager at VAD Commercials Limited. 'By integrating real-time detection with immediate action, the platform allows us to operate more safely, productively and profitably every single day. We have moved beyond simply identifying risk to proactively preventing it, and the new capability will help unlock even more as it helps us prevent more collisions and remove manual overhead.'

'Motive isn't just applying AI, it is generating the proprietary data that powers it,' said Adhish Luitel, Research Director, ABI Research. 'By combining hardware, integrated data and proprietary built AI models, Motive moves beyond insight to real-time action in a way many software platforms cannot. The combination of hardware and well-executed AI improves safety and delivers measurable ROI for its customers.'

AI Omnicam Plus: New AI-Powered Integrated Hardware That Delivers 360-Degree Visibility

At the centre of Motive's Vision 26 keynote is AI Omnicam Plus, Motive's new camera system that delivers AI-powered 360-degree visibility around the vehicle. Built on the AI Dashcam Plus platform and powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, it can run more than 30 AI models simultaneously, which enables it to detect more road hazards in real time with high accuracy and low latency. Through an in-cab monitor, drivers see what's happening around the vehicle in real time from every angle. This 360-degree view, combined with real-time AI-powered alerts, enables drivers to detect and respond to risks, such as pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, to prevent incidents before they happen.

AI Dashcam Plus: Advanced AI Designed to Detect More Risks and Prevent More Collisions

Motive also announced new capabilities for AI Dashcam Plus, its latest commercial vehicle AI dash cam combining telematics and cameras in a unified device and enabling advanced AI to detect unsafe behaviour and alert drivers in real time. AI Dashcam Plus allows UK teams to see more, act faster and prevent more collisions.

New capabilities include:

Collision Avoidance: Two road-facing lenses and a powerful Qualcomm AI processor enable AI Dashcam Plus to 'see' like a human does. It tracks everything on the road, from cars and bikes to people and animals, and predicts where they are heading. By calculating whether someone is about to cross the driver's path, it delivers earlier, more accurate alerts, giving drivers the seconds they need to act fast and prevent collisions.

Two road-facing lenses and a powerful Qualcomm AI processor enable AI Dashcam Plus to 'see' like a human does. It tracks everything on the road, from cars and bikes to people and animals, and predicts where they are heading. By calculating whether someone is about to cross the driver's path, it delivers earlier, more accurate alerts, giving drivers the seconds they need to act fast and prevent collisions. Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR): A 1440p zoom lens with a narrow field of view captures registration plates while a vehicle is in motion. This delivers essential evidence for hit-and-runs, road rage, theft and other incidents to accelerate investigations and exonerate drivers.

A 1440p zoom lens with a narrow field of view captures registration plates while a vehicle is in motion. This delivers essential evidence for hit-and-runs, road rage, theft and other incidents to accelerate investigations and exonerate drivers. AI-powered Speed Sign Detection: Advanced computer vision reads speed limit signs directly off the road instead of relying on often outdated map databases. By tracking signs in real time, it ensures drivers are only alerted when they are actually speeding. This eliminates false alerts, builds driver trust and enables more effective coaching.

Advanced computer vision reads speed limit signs directly off the road instead of relying on often outdated map databases. By tracking signs in real time, it ensures drivers are only alerted when they are actually speeding. This eliminates false alerts, builds driver trust and enables more effective coaching. Live Two-Way Calling: Enables direct, hands-free communication between drivers and managers through the device. Managers can check in with drivers about issues such as fatigue or severe weather. Drivers can connect with managers instantly for updates without relying on mobile phones, reducing distraction and enabling faster response in critical moments.

Atlas: A New AI Assistant That Turns Insights Into Action

Motive also unveiled Atlas, its new AI assistant, which allows UK customers to ask questions, analyse data and take action in one place. Powered by Motive AI, it surfaces insights instantly from across the platform, reducing the need to search across systems or rely on static reports. Whether checking vehicle health, reviewing safety events or resolving compliance issues, what once took hours now happens in seconds. Atlas enables faster, more confident decisions while reducing manual work.

Through Motive's new Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, Atlas extends beyond the Motive Dashboard into third-party AI tools, such as Claude and ChatGPT, which customers use every day. By connecting Motive data with other internal and third-party data sources, Atlas can automate complex strategic tasks, like benchmarking insurance rates and generating data-backed renegotiation proposals, in seconds.

Atlas also lives in the cab with the Motive Voice Assistant. Voice Assistant brings this intelligence directly to drivers on the road and enables safer operations and faster response in critical moments. With simple voice commands such as 'Hey Motive, call dispatch' or 'Hey Motive, record video', drivers can get help, capture critical information and stay connected without taking their eyes off the road.

Automations: AI That Acts Before You Do

Motive also introduced Automations, which enables organisations in the UK to move from insight to action instantly. Today, critical work depends on manual monitoring, which slows response and allows issues to escalate. Automations trigger immediate action based on real-time signals, so managers no longer need to catch and respond to every issue themselves. For example, if a vehicle reports a critical fault code, Motive can immediately contact the driver and instruct them to pull over before the driver or manager even notices the issue. Automations take action in the moment without waiting for human intervention.

Managers can apply Automations across safety, maintenance and operations to address time-sensitive and hard-to-monitor tasks. With a few clicks, managers can:

Detect excessive idling and prompt drivers to shut off the engine.

Flag hours-of-service and compliance risks before they become violations.

Trigger Atlas to contact drivers when fatigue or critical fault codes are detected.

By automating manual and urgent work, Motive helps organisations reduce risk, improve productivity and ensure critical actions happen exactly when they are needed.

AI Vision: Turning Visual Intelligence Into Automated Action

Motive also introduced new ways for AI Vision to automate manual tasks through computer vision for industries across the physical economy. Traditionally, drivers and field workers have had to manually document what they are observing in the field, such as service issues or site hazards. This manual process was slow, prone to error and costly. AI Vision eliminates this manual burden by 'observing' the environment and automatically identifying and logging critical data in real time. By transforming video into structured actionable data, AI Vision solves complex operational problems across the physical economy from public sector infrastructure monitoring to construction site safety.

For industries like waste services, AI Vision delivers immediate financial impact through specialised models for overage detection, recycling contamination detection and service verification. Overage detection, for example, automatically identifies overfilled waste containers at the point of service. These insights allow organisations to automatically verify work and accurately bill for violations, generating new revenue and right-sizing customer bins without requiring a single manual entry from the driver.

Learn more about Motive's new AI-powered products announced at Vision 26 and visit gomotive.com/en-gb for more details.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal and Maersk, across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

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