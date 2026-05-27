New automated rewards and recognition capabilities help organisations engage drivers, reinforce positive behaviour and reduce costly turnover

New enhancements to AI Coach help teams deliver personalised feedback across safety, fuel and compliance without any manual effort

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today announced a major expansion of its Workforce Management solution with the launch of Driver Rewards and enhancements to AI Coach and Performance Hub. Unveiled at Vision 26, Motive's annual innovation summit, Driver Rewards is designed to help UK organisations engage, incentivise and retain drivers at scale. New AI Coach capabilities extend AI-powered driver coaching beyond safety to fuel usage, compliance and equipment health, while newly introduced Coaching Score delivers the actionable intelligence to measure programme effectiveness.

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Motive makes it easy to reward safe, efficient, and compliant behaviour while reducing manual work for managers and improving overall fleet performance, at scale.

Driver retention has become a critical challenge across the physical economy, with large fleets seeing annual turnover as high as 60%. Losing a single driver now costs organisations an average of £6,300. For a fleet with 1,000 drivers, turnover costs could add up to nearly £4 million annually. Furthermore, the UK is facing a projected HGV driver shortage of 200,000 by 2030, which threatens the 82% of domestic goods in the UK that road freight moves.

However, in many fleets, coaching still focuses on mistakes, while recognition remains manual, inconsistent and difficult to scale. The result is disengaged drivers more likely to leave and challenges in recruiting new talent.

'Too often, drivers only hear from their team when something goes wrong,' said Hemant Banavar, Chief Product Officer at Motive. 'Motive Driver Rewards automatically recognises and reinforces the behaviours that matter most. By turning everyday performance into real-time incentives, we help UK organisations reduce turnover and build stronger performance cultures without adding manual work.'

'With Driver Rewards, we've replaced manual tracking with automated, data-driven challenges that score and track performance in real time,' said Rodney Fetters, Fleet Director at SPATCO Energy Solutions. 'Recognition is now consistent and scaled. We started with the obvious top performers that drive high mileage and are most at risk, but now we are using the platform to improve engagement, strengthen safety and have reduced the time our team spends managing rewards.'

Key Driver Rewards capabilities include:

Recognition and Incentives: Automatically identifies positive driver behaviour and delivers rewards and recognition in real time.

Automatically identifies positive driver behaviour and delivers rewards and recognition in real time. Customisable, Data-Driven Challenges: Create programmes with tailored rules, point systems and incentives aligned to goals like safe driving, fuel efficiency, compliance and spend.

Create programmes with tailored rules, point systems and incentives aligned to goals like safe driving, fuel efficiency, compliance and spend. Gamified Driver Engagement: Motivate drivers through leaderboards, challenges and real-time progress tracking. Drivers can turn rewards into real money and get paid instantly to their Motive Card.

Motivate drivers through leaderboards, challenges and real-time progress tracking. Drivers can turn rewards into real money and get paid instantly to their Motive Card. Integrated, Global-Ready Platform: Built within Motive's AI-powered platform, Driver Rewards supports international operations with localised units, time zones and formatting to support expansion and enable a consistent experience across regions.

Driver Rewards turns everyday performance into automated incentives. Fleet managers create data-driven challenges tied to key metrics, while the platform scores performance and updates points, badges and leaderboards in real time. Drivers track progress in the Motive Driver App and teams run multiple programmes with clear rules and automated scoring. Future Driver Rewards enhancements will expand rewards to additional behaviours, such as idling and compliance, introduce new redemption options through Motive Card and enable real-time 'spot recognition' for exceptional performance.

Driver Rewards builds on Motive's Workforce Management solution, which brings workforce operations into Motive's centralised, AI-powered platform. By connecting drivers, vehicles and operational data in one place, Motive helps organisations automate coaching, streamline compliance, surface risks earlier and reduce manual processes so teams can focus on higher-value work.

New enhancements to AI Coach-the AI-powered driver coaching product that delivers personalised feedback at scale-extend coaching beyond safety to fuel usage, compliance and equipment health. AI Coach enables organisations to improve performance and reinforce the right behaviours without manual coaching. An expanded avatar library offers more standard avatars for an even more personal and human performance programme.

While Driver Rewards reinforces positive behaviour, AI Coach automates intervention and can improve performance by identifying risks, creating tailored coaching plans, then delivering real-time guidance to drivers. AI Coach cuts coaching time in half and, since launching last year, Motive estimates it has given over 100,000 hours back to managers. Drivers who actively review their AI Coach sessions see eight times more safety score improvement and a 50% drop in total events, with critical risks like mobile phone use dropping to zero. Automated, consistent feedback transforms organisations' performance cultures and introduces a new way for fleets to operate.

Motive is also introducing Coaching Score as part of Performance Hub, the unified control tower for managing coaching, training and rewards. Coaching Score automates measurement by tracking behaviour changes following coaching sessions, allowing managers to see exactly where programmes are working and where high-risk behaviours continue. AI-powered recommendations identify high-impact focus areas, while Performance Hub instantly surfaces which coaches need support to keep their teams on track.

Learn more about Motive's Driver Rewards here and Workforce Management capabilities here.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal and Maersk, across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

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