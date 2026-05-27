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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 16:06 Uhr
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SEMI and Global Net Corp. Release New Report on Glass Core Substrate Market and Development Trends for Semiconductors

Report Projects 67.2% CAGR for Glass Core Substrates from 2028 to 2040 as AI and HPC Accelerate Demand for Advanced Packaging Technologies

MILPITAS, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced the availability of a new industry research report focused on the glass core substrate market and trends, produced in collaboration with Global Net Corp. (GNC). The Glass Core Substrate Market and Development TrendsReport examines the emerging market for glass core substrates, a potential next-generation packaging technology attracting increased attention as AI and high-performance computing (HPC) drive demand for larger and more advanced semiconductor packages.

"As chipmakers look for new ways to improve system performance beyond traditional device scaling, advanced packaging has become a critical area of innovation," said Clark Tseng, Senior Director of Market Intelligence, SEMI. "Glass core substrates are being evaluated as one possible solution for future high-end packages because they may help support larger package sizes, finer interconnects, and improved dimensional stability compared to conventional package-substrate materials. This new report helps industry stakeholders understand where glass core substrates may fit in the next phase of packaging technology and what challenges must be addressed to achieve broader adoption."

The report highlights increasing industry activity and investment around glass core substrates as companies prepare for the next phase of advanced packaging-providing an independent view of the technology's market potential, development status, key players, and remaining barriers to commercialization. Under the report's market-development scenarios, initial production could begin around 2028 in selected high-performance applications, with adoption expanding over time across larger and more complex package architectures. Based on the average of its Positive, Base, and Negative scenarios, the report projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.2% from 2028 to 2040. It also maps an increasingly active global development ecosystem, with companies and research organizations across Asia, North America and Europe advancing glass core substrate technologies.

Key topics covered in the report include:

  • Market outlook and adoption scenarios for glass core substrates

  • Technology drivers and barriers to commercialization

  • Expected applications in AI, HPC, advanced processors, co-packaged optics, and image sensors

  • Company activities across substrates, glass materials, equipment, processing, inspection, and related supply-chain segments

  • Development hubs, consortia, and supply-chain structure

  • Forecast scenarios through 2040

The Glass Core Substrate Market and Development Trends report is available in English and Japanese editions through SEMI Market Intelligence. Download the report.

For more information, please visit the Glass and Core Substrate: Market and Development Trends page or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org.

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About Global Net Corp.

Global Net Corp. is a Tokyo-based company serving the semiconductor and electronics industries. Established in 1990, the company provides wafer processing, equipment sales, consulting, technical seminars, research groups, and industry publishing services. Its technical and market coverage spans semiconductors, electronics, FPD, packaging, CMP, and related manufacturing processes.

About SEMI

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology coalitions, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1-831-889-3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

Stephanie Quinn/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)
Phone: 1-480-316-8370
Email: squinn@bodewellgroup.com

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Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/SEMI_Logo_01.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-and-global-net-corp-release-new-report-on-glass-core-substrate-market-and-development-trends-for-semiconductors-302782275.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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