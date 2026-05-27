Test and Measurement Equipment Market worth $76.38 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global test and measurement equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 52.67 billion in 2026 and USD 76.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Test and Measurement Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 52.67 billion

USD 52.67 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 76.38 billion

USD 76.38 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 6.4%

Test and Measurement Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The global test and measurement equipment market is set to expand steadily, supported by rising validation complexity across semiconductors, data centers, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare. Growth is further strengthened by increasing adoption of automated test equipment, modular instrumentation, software-defined testing, and advanced RF and microwave validation. Demand is also widening beyond conventional lab and production testing as customers require faster product development, stronger quality assurance, lifecycle-stage testing, and flexible access through new equipment sales, used equipment sales, and rental models.

By product type, the automated test equipment segment is likely to record a CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 to 2032.

By commercial mode, the new equipment sales segment is projected to capture ~76% market share by 2032.

By testing type, the equipment testing segment remains the largest segment, while software testing is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

By system level testing, the component testing segment is likely to hold the largest market share in 2026.

By end-use industry, the data centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to account for over 36% share of the test and measurement equipment market in 2026.

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The test and measurement equipment market is expanding steadily as industries require faster, more accurate, and more traceable validation across increasingly complex products and systems. Growth is supported by rising demand from semiconductors, AI data centers, electric vehicles, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare devices. The shift toward automated test equipment, modular instrumentation, software-defined testing, and advanced RF and microwave validation is improving test speed, repeatability, and production efficiency. Semiconductor advanced packaging, chiplet architectures, EV battery systems, ADAS platforms, 5G and 6G networks, and high-density data center infrastructure are creating strong demand for high-performance testing solutions. New equipment sales remain the largest commercial model, while rental and used equipment are gaining relevance as customers seek flexible access to costly test assets for short-term projects, capacity expansion, and lifecycle-stage testing needs.

Standalone instruments segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

By product type, the standalone instruments segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as they remain the most widely used and repeatable testing tools across R&D labs, production lines, field testing, calibration, and service environments. Their demand is supported by broad use in electrical, RF, microwave, mechanical, physical, and industrial testing across semiconductors, telecom, automotive, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and healthcare devices. Customers continue to rely on these instruments for routine validation, troubleshooting, quality checks, and maintenance workflows. Modular instrumentation is also gaining traction as customers shift toward flexible, software-defined, and scalable testing architectures for complex and high-speed applications.

Data centers segment to be the fastest-growing in the test and measurement equipment industry from 2026 to 2032

By end-use industry, the data centers segment is growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period as AI workloads, high-density servers, optical networking, advanced power systems, and thermal management requirements increase the need for precise validation. Operators and equipment suppliers require T&M equipment to test power efficiency, signal integrity, network performance, cooling reliability, and system uptime before deployment. The shift toward hyperscale and AI-ready infrastructure is also increasing the demand for automated, modular, and software-enabled test platforms. Semiconductors remain another major demand area, supported by advanced chip design, packaging complexity, and production testing needs.

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Asia Pacific to remain the largest market for test and measurement equipment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to capture the largest share during the forecast period, supported by its strong base in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor production, EV battery development, telecom infrastructure, and industrial automation. China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Southeast Asia continue to generate broad demand for standalone instruments, modular platforms, and automated test equipment. Growth is further supported by rising AI data center investments, 5G expansion, and advanced chip packaging activity.

Major companies operating in the test and measurement equipment companies include Keysight Technologies (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix (US), National Instruments (US), and Anritsu Corporation (Japan).

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