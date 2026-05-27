Inwido AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2026 of Inwido

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Inwido AB (publ) was held today, Wednesday 27 May 2026, at HighCourt Börshuset, in Malmö. At the meeting, the following principal resolutions were passed.

Adoption of the Income Statements and the Balance Sheets and discharge from liability

The AGM approved the Income Statement and Balance Sheet as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet.



The Board and CEO was granted discharge from liability for the time period which the reports relate to.



Election of Board of Directors and auditor

Per Bertland, Mikael Jonson, Kerstin Lindell, Henriette Schütze, and Anders Wassberg were re-elected as Board members. Per Bertland was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Ernst & Young was re-elected as auditor and the authorized public accountant Martin Henriksson will be auditor in charge.



Fees

It was resolved that the fees to the Board of Directors shall be SEK 400,000 to each Board member not employed by the company and SEK 1,000,000 to the Chairman of the Board. It was resolved that the fees to committee members shall be SEK 100,000 to each member of the Audit Committee, SEK 200,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 40,000 to each member of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 55,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.



The Nomination Committee recommended that the Board adopts a policy under which Board members are expected to invest one third of their net Board remuneration (excluding committee remuneration) in Inwido shares, that such a policy should stipulate that acquisitions be made during the period between the AGM and the publication of the report for the second quarter, and that the shareholding should be retained for as long as the Board member holds a Board position in the company, or for at least five years.



It was resolved that the fee to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with an special agreement regarding the fee.



Dividend

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on dividend amounting to SEK 5.50 per share and that the record date for the dividend shall be Friday 29 May 2026. Thus, dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB starting Wednesday 3 June 2026.



Approval of Remuneration Report

The AGM approved the remuneration report in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.



Authorization for the Board to resolve on new share issues

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board to, up to the AGM 2027, resolve on new issues of maximum 5,797,252 shares in the company, corresponding to 10 per cent of the company's share capital. An issue may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right and be made against cash payment, by set-off or by contribution in kind. The purpose of the authorization is to strengthen the company's ability to carry out or finance company acquisitions, or to strengthen the company's capital base in connection therewith.



Contact

Peter Welin, CFO and Deputy CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 703 24 31 90, peter.welin@inwido.com

About Us

Inwido improves people's well-being indoors with windows and doors. As Europe's leading window group, Inwido's business concept is to develop and sell the market's best customized window and door solutions through a decentralized structure and with a focus on the consumer-driven market in order to create long-term sustainable growth, organically and through acquisitions. Inwido consists of 37 business units with approximately 5,000 employees in 19 countries. In 2025 group sales amounted to SEK 9 billion with an operational EBITA margin of 10.5 percent. Inwido has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2014.

Inwido AB | Engelbrektsgatan 15 | 211 33 Malmö | www.inwido.com | Corp. reg. No.: 556633-3828

