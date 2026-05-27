Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jy Holding AB (publ): Jumpyard Interim Report Q1 2026

JumpYard, one of the largest and fastest-growing companies within the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe, today published its interim report for January to March 2026.

CEO Pelle Möller comments: "Pleased that we delivered a significant and sustainable improvement in profitability in Q1."

First quarter 2026 (corresponding period prior year in parentheses)

  • Revenues amounted to SEK 140.2 million (127.3)
  • Total revenue growth of 10.1% (5.6%) and comparable growth of -0.8% (-6.0%)
  • Adjusted site EBITDA amounted to SEK 51.6 million (46.5) and adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 31.0 million (24.4)

Significant events during the period:

  • JumpYard Getafe Madrid was launched in late March. Expectations are very high, as the site is of a flagship nature and located in an attractive area within one of Europe's largest catchment areas. Initial sales indicators have been promising.

Significant events after the balance sheet date:

  • On 24 April, the company launched its first site in Germany, JumpYard Nuremberg. Initial sales indicators have been promising.
  • Sales in April amounted to SEK 43.2 million compared with SEK 41.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Comparable growth amounted to -6%, split between +3% in the Nordics and -20% in Iberia. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 5.1 million compared with SEK 6.9 million in the corresponding period last year. The decline in EBITDA was driven by the weak performance in Iberia. Performance in Iberia improved during May, and during the period 1-24 May comparable growth amounted to +2% (LFL), with positive comparable development within both JumpTime and JumpParty.

***

This information is such that JY Holding AB (publ.) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 27, 2026, at 15.00 (CET).

The full report is attached and available here: https://www.jumpyard.se/investor-relations

Pelle Möller, Founder & CEO

Mob: +46 704 268 262
Epost: pelle@jumpyard.se

JumpYard was founded in 2017 and is today one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe. The company currently operates 29 wholly owned trampoline parks in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Portugal. JumpYard wants to counteract sedentary behavior by offering fun movement and has been part of Generation Pep's network since 2020. The company has around 1000 employees.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.