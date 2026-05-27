Jy Holding AB (publ): Jumpyard Interim Report Q1 2026

JumpYard, one of the largest and fastest-growing companies within the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe, today published its interim report for January to March 2026.

CEO Pelle Möller comments: "Pleased that we delivered a significant and sustainable improvement in profitability in Q1."

First quarter 2026 (corresponding period prior year in parentheses)

Revenues amounted to SEK 140.2 million (127.3)

Total revenue growth of 10.1% (5.6%) and comparable growth of -0.8% (-6.0%)

Adjusted site EBITDA amounted to SEK 51.6 million (46.5) and adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 31.0 million (24.4)

Significant events during the period:

JumpYard Getafe Madrid was launched in late March. Expectations are very high, as the site is of a flagship nature and located in an attractive area within one of Europe's largest catchment areas. Initial sales indicators have been promising.

Significant events after the balance sheet date:

On 24 April, the company launched its first site in Germany, JumpYard Nuremberg. Initial sales indicators have been promising.

Sales in April amounted to SEK 43.2 million compared with SEK 41.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Comparable growth amounted to -6%, split between +3% in the Nordics and -20% in Iberia. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 5.1 million compared with SEK 6.9 million in the corresponding period last year. The decline in EBITDA was driven by the weak performance in Iberia. Performance in Iberia improved during May, and during the period 1-24 May comparable growth amounted to +2% (LFL), with positive comparable development within both JumpTime and JumpParty.

***

This information is such that JY Holding AB (publ.) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on May 27, 2026, at 15.00 (CET).

The full report is attached and available here: https://www.jumpyard.se/investor-relations

Pelle Möller, Founder & CEO

Mob: +46 704 268 262

Epost: pelle@jumpyard.se

JumpYard was founded in 2017 and is today one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe. The company currently operates 29 wholly owned trampoline parks in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Portugal. JumpYard wants to counteract sedentary behavior by offering fun movement and has been part of Generation Pep's network since 2020. The company has around 1000 employees.