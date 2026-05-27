ROLLER Doubles Down on AI with New Agent to Help Operators Grow

ROLLER's Guest Experience Agent helps attraction venues answer questions, take bookings, and even upsell over email, chat or by phone.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROLLER, the all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, today announced another major step forward in advancing AI for operators with the launch of Guest Experience Agent - a guest-facing AI solution and the centerpiece of the May 2026 Product Launch.

According to ROLLER's 2026 Pulse Report, a global survey of 1,500 leisure and attraction guests, 69% of respondents are now comfortable using AI to book tickets to their favorite venue. This finding shows that AI-powered guest interactions are moving from a future concept to an opportunity operators can act on now. At the same time, the cost of missed interactions is high as 75% of survey respondents said they would choose another venue if they couldn't get through to ask a question or make a booking.

That's why ROLLER built Guest Experience Agent. Designed to handle high volumes of inbound questions and booking requests simultaneously through phone, email or chat on a venue's website, it is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The result: staff can focus on the guests in front of them, while incoming inquiries are answered and booking opportunities are captured around the clock.

Guest Experience Agent is built directly into the ROLLER platform, with access to each venue's real-time bookings, sessions, and policies, so it can handle complex tasks like recommendations and upselling. It is tailored to match a venue's tone of voice, and seamlessly hands off to a team member when needed.

"At ROLLER, we're focused on making it easier for our customers to grow," said Luke Finn, Co-founder and CEO of ROLLER. "Guest Experience Agent is another step toward our vision of a more intelligent, autonomous platform for venue operators. By handling repetitive guest inquiries and routine tasks, it allows staff to elevate their focus toward delivering exceptional guest experiences."

Beyond Guest Experience Agent, the May 2026 Product Launch reflects ROLLER's continued acceleration of AI-powered product investment, with several major releases shipping alongside it. This includes continued investment in ROLLER iQ, the operator-facing AI assistant that helps venue teams understand performance, uncover insights, and make smarter decisions. The launch of ROLLER iQ Actions closes the gap between insight and action. Rather than simply surfacing recommendations, ROLLER iQ Actions can make operator-approved changes directly, instantly, and from any device.

"Guest Experience Agent supports the guest experience, while ROLLER iQ supports the operator," said Rich Steers, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ROLLER. "AI is working on both sides of the operation, and together they help venues stay responsive and informed throughout the day, so the whole business can move faster. And none of it works without trust, which is why we've invested as heavily in enterprise-grade security as we have in the AI itself."

Beyond Guest Experience Agent and further investment in ROLLER iQ, the launch further expands ROLLER's trusted platform with two all-new offerings: ROLLER Loyalty and ROLLER Capital:

ROLLER Loyalty : Data from the 2026 Pulse Report shows that loyalty matters - with 84.5% of guests saying that loyalty programs influence where they choose to book. ROLLER's built-in loyalty product helps venues encourage repeat visits and recognize guest engagement. Because it sits within the ROLLER platform, Loyalty uses existing guest data to trigger rewards based on spend or milestones, without the need for manual segmentation.

: Data from the 2026 Pulse Report shows that loyalty matters - with 84.5% of guests saying that loyalty programs influence where they choose to book. ROLLER's built-in loyalty product helps venues encourage repeat visits and recognize guest engagement. Because it sits within the ROLLER platform, Loyalty uses existing guest data to trigger rewards based on spend or milestones, without the need for manual segmentation. ROLLER Capital: Growing operators now have access to fast, flexible business financing directly within the ROLLER platform. ROLLER Capital analyzes transaction data already processed through ROLLER Payments to surface pre-approved offers at the right time, giving operators a more streamlined path to funding without relying on credit checks or lengthy applications. Delivered in partnership with Adyen.

The way guests discover, book, and experience venues is changing, and ROLLER is committed to ensuring every attraction operator has the intelligence, tools, and technology to lead that shift. Click here to explore the launch in more detail.

About ROLLER

ROLLER is the cloud-based venue management platform for modern attractions, purpose-built to remove friction from the guest experience at every touchpoint. The company's all-in-one platform simplifies its customers' business processes, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue. ROLLER's comprehensive solution includes: Online Checkout & Ticketing, Point-of-Sale, Integrated Payments, Memberships, Gift Cards, Waivers, Self-Serve Kiosks, Cashless Wallets, Guest Surveys, and more. To learn more, visit roller.software.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roller-doubles-down-on-ai-with-new-agent-to-help-operators-grow-302783224.html