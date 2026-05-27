Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Entrepreneur and systems-focused strategist Craig Astill has officially launched The Sator Group, a Singapore-based infrastructure and systems development group focused on the convergence of agriculture, environmental intelligence, connected infrastructure, and long-cycle industrial capability.

The launch comes as rising food costs, climate disruption, supply chain instability, and increasing pressure on global agricultural systems force industries worldwide to rethink how infrastructure, technology, finance, energy, and environmental systems operate together. The Sator Group has been established around the view that future resilience, productivity, and economic stability will increasingly depend on integrated systems capable of connecting these sectors at scale.

Craig Astill Launches The Sator Group as Global Industries Shift

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"The future of agriculture will be built on connected intelligence." - Craig Astill

This week, Astill officially launched The Sator Group, a Singapore-based company focused on long-cycle infrastructure, climate resilience, environmental intelligence, operational resilience, and connected ecosystem development across agriculture, logistics, finance, insurance, and emerging technologies.

The launch also formally introduces the group behind Satorian Systems, a broader ecosystem initiative designed to support integrated infrastructure, operational intelligence, and cross-sector coordination across both emerging and established markets.

Headquartered in Singapore - one of the world's most strategically important trade and infrastructure corridors - The Sator Group is positioning itself around the development of scalable systems capable of supporting future industry resilience throughout Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and globally connected operational networks.

According to Craig Astill, industries are becoming increasingly interconnected, but much of the infrastructure supporting them still operates in fragmented silos.

"Food systems, logistics, finance, energy, environmental pressures, and operational infrastructure are no longer separate conversations," Astill said.

"They're becoming part of the same system. The challenge now is building infrastructure capable of coordinating that complexity at scale while improving climate resilience, streamlining supply chains, and maintaining integrity of data across entire operational ecosystems."

Astill says the company was created in response to growing instability across agriculture, supply chains, climate systems, rising household debt exposure, and operational infrastructure globally.

"We're entering a period where resilience will increasingly depend on connected intelligence, environmental visibility, infrastructure coordination, and long-term systems thinking," Astill said.

"The future won't be built by isolated industries. It will be built by connected ecosystems, commercial collaboration, and scalable systems capable of supporting both economic and environmental sustainability."

The company's ecosystem currently includes several interconnected divisions operating under the Satorian framework:

Satorian Systems - focused on operational intelligence, connected agricultural infrastructure, and integrated ecosystem technologies

Satorian Grid - environmental data architecture, distributed intelligence systems, and infrastructure visibility platforms

Satorian Markets - marketplace infrastructure supporting regenerative agriculture, circular business models, and operational ecosystems

Satorian Insurance - risk modelling, climate resilience frameworks, and next-generation agricultural protection systems designed to help reduce household debt exposure

Satorian Foundation - governance, certification, environmental stewardship, and long-term ecosystem coordination

Unlike traditional standalone software or agri-tech platforms, The Sator Group says its approach focuses on integrated ecosystem infrastructure designed to evolve over decades rather than short-term technology cycles.

The company states that its broader strategy centres on operational resilience, climate adaptation, environmental intelligence, connected infrastructure systems, scalable partnerships, integrity of operational data, and cross-border ecosystem coordination.

Singapore was selected as the group's headquarters due to its strategic role in international trade, infrastructure development, regional capital connectivity, and access throughout Southeast Asia.

The launch comes amid growing global interest in climate adaptation infrastructure, food security, operational resilience, AI-driven environmental intelligence, and integrated agricultural technologies as industries search for scalable frameworks capable of navigating increasing environmental and economic complexity.

Astill believes the next generation of infrastructure will be defined not simply by technology itself, but by systems capable of connecting industries, intelligence, financing, and operational ecosystems together in real time.

"This is bigger than technology deployment," Astill said.

"It's about building connected infrastructure capable of supporting the future of agriculture, logistics, resources, environmental systems, and long-term operational resilience in an increasingly complex world."

Astill added that long-term resilience will increasingly depend on commercial collaboration between governments, infrastructure groups, financial institutions, agricultural operators, insurers, and technology providers operating on aligned systems rather than fragmented models.'

"The industries that can collaborate, share operational intelligence, and build scalable circular business models will be the ones best positioned for long-term resilience," Astill said.

For more information, visit The Sator Group and Satorian Systems.

For more on Craig Astill follow his Linkedin Profile (https://au.linkedin.com/in/craigastill)

For other articles on Craig Astill, Check out:

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/craig-astill-of-caason-group-advances-cross-sector-innovation-initiatives-across-sustainable-systems-and-long-cycle-technologies-1035852895

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298849

Source: Plentisoft