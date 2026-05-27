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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Ablation Technology Market worth $27.56 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Ablation Technology Market is projected to grow from about USD 16.18 billion in 2026 to USD 27.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Ablation Technology Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Ablation Technology Market Size & Forecast:

  • Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031
  • 2026 Market Size: USD 16.18 billion
  • 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 27.56 billion
  • CAGR (2026-2031): 11.2%

Ablation Technology Market Trends & Insights:

  • Based on technology, the radiofrequency ablation segment accounted for 39.9% of the ablation technology market in 2025.
  • Based on product, the consumables segment accounted 80.9% of the ablation technology market in 2025.
  • North America accounted for the largest share (43.4%) of the ablation technology market in 2025.

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The demand for ablation technology has grown due to the rising number of patients who are affected by diseases such as cancer, heart disease, atrial fibrillation, chronic pain, and gynecologic issues. Ablation technology is becoming increasingly popular compared to traditional surgery due to several advantages, including reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, fewer complications, minimal scarring, and high effectiveness. Additionally, the growing aging population has increased the demand for these innovative technologies. Key innovations in ablation technology include radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, laser ablation, and pulsed field ablation (PFA). Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence-based imaging and navigation technologies have also enhanced the development of ablation techniques.

By technology, radio frequency ablation segment to market during forecast period.

The technology segment of the ablation technologies market has been dominated by radiofrequency ablation due to its clinical use, effectiveness, and versatility. The technique makes use of the high-frequency electrical current, which generates heat to kill off the diseased tissues. The technique can be applied in the management of arrhythmias, cancers, chronic pains, and varicose veins. The increasing demand for radiofrequency ablation has been influenced by the minimally invasive nature of the technique, fast recovery period, reduced time spent in the hospital, and clinical success rates and safety. Radiofrequency ablation is considered the gold standard in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and other forms of heart rhythm disorders in cardiology. It has played a significant role in ensuring the dominance of the radiofrequency ablation in the market. Moreover, advancements in technology, including the development of RF ablation catheters, imaging and navigation systems, physician adoption, and favorable reimbursement policies, have solidified the position of radiofrequency ablation at the forefront of the ablation technologies market.

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By application, cardiovascular disease treatment segment to account for largest market share during forecast period.

By application, the cardiovascular disease treatment segment is estimated to lead the ablation technology market because of the increasing incidence of heart diseases, such as atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and other cardiac arrhythmias. High uptake of ablation technologies like radiofrequency ablation and pulsed field ablation (PFA) is observed in the field of cardiology. Some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the market are the rising number of elderly patients, prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increased awareness regarding early detection and treatment. In addition, developments in mapping systems, catheters, and imaging technologies have made a significant contribution toward improving the efficiency of ablation therapy. Clinical benefits of ablation therapy, increased popularity of minimally invasive procedures, and reimbursement policies in many countries are some of the major factors supporting the growth of the segment.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2025.

The ablation technology market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market is led by North America, largely driven by the high prevalence of chronic illnesses, including heart disease, cancer, and chronic pain. Additionally, the widespread adoption of advanced minimally invasive treatment techniques in the region contributes significantly to its dominant market share. The established health care system, high expenditure on healthcare, and favorable reimbursement policies have played a vital role in the extensive use of ablation technologies among hospitals and specialized clinics. The presence of key players in the medical devices industry within the region is also significantly contributing to the market's growth. These companies are actively engaged in R&D to create advanced ablation systems, including radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and pulsed field ablation (PFA).

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Top Companies in Ablation Technology Market:

The Top Companies in Ablation Technology Market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), ArtiCure, Inc. (US), AngioDynamics (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Electrosurgery Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Tumor Ablation Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Ultrasound Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Cardiovascular Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

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MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

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Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

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