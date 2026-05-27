Rhino Bitcoin, Inc.: Rhino Bitcoin Achieves 36% App Install Growth with SatsDrop and Mexico Remittances

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO) today announced strong growth of its mobile application and the successful deployment of its Satsdrop marketing promotion.

Over the last month, installs for the Rhino Bitcoin application have grown by 36%, driven by strong positive response to Rhino Bitcoin's messaging updates around zero fees, expansion of remittance services into Mexico, partnership with Arch Lending for loans and the successful deployment of the SatsDrop game.

This continued growth comes alongside growing institutional and nation-state adoption of Bitcoin, putting Rhino in a strong position to lead an impactful technology shift as the world begins to embed Bitcoin into mainstream financial architecture.

Examples of this shift include Morgan Stanley recently integrating the option to buy Bitcoin in its E*Trade platform, allowing 8.6 million E*Trade users get their first taste of buying real bitcoin. Goldman Sachs has filed to list a Bitcoin ETF. The Senate Banking Committee passed the Clarity Act in a 15-9 vote, with two Democratic senators joining a strong bipartisan vote, setting up a vote before the full Senate. The Clarity Act formally defines which cryptocurrencies are securities and which are commodities, creating official US policy on the growing acceptance and adoption of Bitcoin.

SatsDrop

Rhino recently launched SatsDrop (drop.rhinobitcoin.com), a free Plinko-style game that allows users to win up to 100,000 satoshis (A satoshi is a fractional unit of Bitcoin). Due to its success and the game's ability to bring users to the Rhino platform, Rhino has decided to extend the game and is working to add more exciting prizes and features to make it even more viral. The Satsdrop game has seen a surge in interest, with hundreds of users joining in the last month alone.

Creator and Community Program

Rhino has launched a Creator and Community Program and is reaching out to leading Creators in the Bitcoin community to spread the Rhino message of bringing Bitcoin to everyone. Rhino has already secured promotion among some of the largest voices in macroeconomics and Bitcoin, driving installs and brand awareness. By focusing on Bitcoin events, meetups, and creators, Rhino aims to build on this momentum.

Continued Growth in Remittances and Global Reach

Rhino launched its US-Mexico remittance rail, allowing Rhino users to send money nearly instantly to their family in Mexico at the most competitive rates. Payments use Bitcoin, but settle in the recipient's local currency. Mexico's remittance corridor with the United States is the largest among American corridors and represents $62 billion in annual value - an amount that is increasingly becoming digitized as people send more digital transfers rather than cash.

About Rhino Bitcoin

Rhino Bitcoin is an all-in-one Bitcoin banking app that enables users to buy Bitcoin with zero fees. The platform also allows users to pay bills, borrow against Bitcoin holdings, access secure cold storage, send instant global payments, and invest in retirement accounts-all within a seamless and secure experience. At Rhino, we are redefining digital banking by integrating the strengths of traditional finance with the transformative power of Bitcoin. For more information, visit rhinobitcoin.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's product development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties.



