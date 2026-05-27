Baiya International Group Inc. Provides Initial Operational Update on "Binance Plan"

Reporting $35,216.58 in Net Trading Yield and 3.52% Initial ROI Over First Five Trading Days

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baiya International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BIYA) ("Baiya" or the "Company"), a human resource ("HR") technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced an initial operational update regarding its previously announced digital asset strategy, the "Binance Plan."

Following the Company's initial $1 million allocation to Binance Coin (BNB) at 10:52 AM EDT on May 21, 2026, the Company's Board-approved quantitative execution strategies, namely Strategies A, B, C, and D, have been concurrently executed via a secure single-wallet account mode. As of 10:00 AM EDT on May 26, 2026, following nearly five trading days of system operation, the quantitative execution framework has generated cumulative realized revenue of $35,216.58, representing a 3.52% return on investment (ROI) during this initial operating period.

Core Execution and Revenue Performance Highlights:

Premium Revenue and Yield Performance : Across the nearly five-trading-day window, the system completed 13 strategic sell orders to realize gains, generating $35,216.58 in net trading yield and an initial 3.52% ROI -



: Across the nearly five-trading-day window, the system completed to realize gains, - Algorithmic Integrity : The system completed 26 total transactions , all of which were algorithmic system orders with no manual interventions . This reflects the Company's disciplined approach of operating based on preset rules rather than market sentiment, with the goal of reducing subjective trading bias.



: The system completed , all of which were with . This reflects the Company's disciplined approach of operating based on preset rules rather than market sentiment, with the goal of reducing subjective trading bias. Multi-Strategy Synergy : All four specialized strategy units operated in a complementary manner under fluctuating market conditions, with results presented by strategy designation.



Strategy A - Incremental Realization : For every 1% increase in asset price, the corresponding revenue portion may be sold. The strategy generated $7,478.08 across 4 transactions;

Strategy B - Range Arbitrage : Sell at a 1% gain and repurchase at a 1% retracement. The strategy generated $10,977.60 across 9 transactions; Strategy C - Momentum Enhancement : Sell at a 2% gain and repurchase at a 1% retracement. The strategy generated $8,549.82 across 6 transactions; Strategy D - Defensive Optimization : Sell at a 1% gain and repurchase at a 2% retracement. The strategy generated $8,211.08 across 7 transactions.

: All four specialized strategy units operated in a complementary manner under fluctuating market conditions, with results presented by strategy designation.

Activating the "Token-Stock Synergy" Closed-Loop: Projected Share Repurchase Capital Formulated on a Dynamic Basis

Under the Company's preset framework for the Binance Plan, 50% of the generated realized revenue is designated as potential capital for future Company share repurchases, subject to market conditions, applicable law, and Board authorization. Based on the operational performance of nearly five trading days yielding $35,216.58 with a 3.52% ROI, an initial amount of $17,608.29 is projected to be dynamically allocated for potential future Company share buybacks in the open market.

The Company emphasizes that, due to the inherent real-time volatility of the digital asset markets, the realized revenue and resulting ROI from the Binance Plan strategies may fluctuate, adjust, and accumulate dynamically alongside changing market conditions and subsequent trading cycles. Consequently, the final total capital, if any, deployed for share repurchases will be determined by the cumulative net balances at the close of each designated settlement period. This framework is intended to provide a disciplined approach for evaluating the potential use of realized digital asset yields in connection with the Company's broader capital allocation strategy.

Ms. Siyu Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Baiya, commented, "The performance data from nearly five trading days of the Binance Plan, which generated an initial gain of over $35,000 and achieved a 3.52% ROI, reflects encouraging early results for Baiya's structured capital framework. Allocating a fixed percentage of ongoing realized yields for potential stock buybacks is intended to align digital asset performance directly with shareholder value objectives under a disciplined financial architecture. As our automated system continues its execution, both this projected buyback pool and the strategy's cumulative ROI are expected to evolve dynamically over time based on market conditions and trading outcomes. We remain committed to disclosure transparency and will continue providing updates regarding the dynamic progress and forward-looking projections of the Binance Plan to our global investors."

About Baiya International Group Inc.

Baiya has evolved from a job matching service provider into a cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions on the Gongwuyuan Platform to supplement its offline job matching services and started to position itself as a SaaS-enabled HR technology company by introducing its Gongwuyuan Platform in the flexible employment marketplace. Baiya has been and will continue to strategically develop and improve the Gongwuyuan Platform with product features that work together with its traditional offline service model to improve the job matching and HR related services in the flexible employment marketplace. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.baiyainc.com/investors-overview

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements concerning plans, growth initiatives, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or expected performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including, without limitation, risks related to the Company's operations in China, its contractual arrangements with its variable interest entity, evolving regulatory developments, liquidity and capital resources, repayment of loan receivables from third parties, remediation of material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, and the Company's ability to execute its business and strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to carefully review the Company's annual report on Form 20-F, including the section captioned "Item 3.D. Risk Factors" and the Company's other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For further information, please contact:

Baiya International Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86 0769-88785888

Email: info@biyainc.com

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