Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Wednesday, 27th of May 2026 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The general meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:10.

According to the Articles of Association, the company has a total of 8,499,061 votes, 6,915,284 votes are present representing 81.37% of the share capital and therefore the General Meeting was quorate to adopt resolutions on the items on the agenda.

There were 4 (four) Shareholders present, represented by proxy.

The circle of shareholders entitled to participate in the Shareholders' meeting was determined as of 20.05.2026 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

It was noted that the meeting had been convened in accordance with the requirements of the law and the Articles of Association.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting:

Approval of the annual report for the financial year 2025

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To approve the annual report of the Company for 2025 prepared by the Management Board, according to which the consolidated balance sheet total of the Company as of 31.12.2024 was 9,323,053.75 euros and the net loss for the financial year was 1,154,287.17 euros.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 6,915,284- which is 100,00% of registered votes. There were no abstentions or dissenting votes.

Allocation of loss for the financial year 2025

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To cover the net loss of 1,154,287.17 euros for the financial year 2025 from retained earnings of previous periods.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 6,915,284- which is 100,00% of registered votes. There were no abstentions or dissenting votes.

Election of auditor for the financial year 2025 and determination of remuneration procedure

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: To elect AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (registry code 10142876; address Pärnu mnt. 15, 10141 Tallinn) as the auditor of the Company for the financial year 2026. Payment for auditing services shall be made based on a contract concluded with the audit firm.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 6,915,284- which is 100,00% of registered votes. There were no abstentions or dissenting votes.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

Proposal of the Supervisory Board: The Management Board proposes to the shareholders to amend clause 1.2 of the Articles of Association and approve it in the following wording:

"The registered office of the Company shall be Tallinn, Republic of Estonia"

To approve the new version of the Articles of Association as submitted to the general meeting.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 6,915,284- which is 100,00% of registered votes.

Danel Hirbaum

CEO

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Phone: + 372 56488882

E-mail: group@nordicfibreboard.com