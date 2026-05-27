Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
27.05.26 | 08:01
9,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4509,90017:35
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 16:24 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

27 May 2026

Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2026 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

VOTES

FOR AND DISCRETIONARY

%*

VOTES

AGAINST

%*

VOTES

WITHHELD

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive the annual report

147,964,425

100.00%

2,764

0.00%

50,710

2. To declare a final dividend

148,016,786

100.00%

832

0.00%

281

3. To elect Ms. E. Dubu

147,912,119

99.93%

103,658

0.07%

2,122

4. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan

146,232,540

98.80%

1,783,237

1.20%

2,122

5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi

147,877,178

99.91%

138,149

0.09%

2,572

6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd

145,730,071

98.46%

2,285,706

1.54%

2,122

7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon

127,551,298

88.86%

15,986,731

11.14%

4,479,870

8. To re-elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola

147,204,423

99.45%

811,354

0.55%

2,122

9. To re-elect Mr J. Fairbairn

148,013,382

100.00%

1,945

0.00%

2,572

10. To re-elect Mr. B. Fidler

148,000,403

99.99%

15,374

0.01%

2,122

11. To re-appoint the auditors

147,910,229

100.00%

6,250

0.00%

101,420

12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration

147,914,102

99.93%

101,213

0.07%

2,584

13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration

145,639,707

98.85%

1,699,759

1.15%

678,433

14. To renew authority to allot shares

146,828,829

99.21%

1,175,684

0.79%

13,386

Special Resolutions

15. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments

142,913,800

96.55%

5,102,977

3.45%

1,122

16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital

138,522,836

93.59%

9,483,145

6.41%

11,918

17. To renew authority to buy own shares

147,982,780

99.99%

8,476

0.01%

26,643

18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice

146,247,556

98.80%

1,770,062

1.20%

281

19.To approve the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP rules)

144,449,065

97.60%

3,555,752

2.40%

13,082

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 171,400,877 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 148,017,618 (86.36% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of Resolutions 15 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.