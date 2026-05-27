Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
27 May 2026
Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting
Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2026 were passed by shareholders on a poll.
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
VOTES
FOR AND DISCRETIONARY
%*
VOTES
AGAINST
%*
VOTES
WITHHELD
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the annual report
147,964,425
100.00%
2,764
0.00%
50,710
2. To declare a final dividend
148,016,786
100.00%
832
0.00%
281
3. To elect Ms. E. Dubu
147,912,119
99.93%
103,658
0.07%
2,122
4. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan
146,232,540
98.80%
1,783,237
1.20%
2,122
5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi
147,877,178
99.91%
138,149
0.09%
2,572
6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd
145,730,071
98.46%
2,285,706
1.54%
2,122
7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon
127,551,298
88.86%
15,986,731
11.14%
4,479,870
8. To re-elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola
147,204,423
99.45%
811,354
0.55%
2,122
9. To re-elect Mr J. Fairbairn
148,013,382
100.00%
1,945
0.00%
2,572
10. To re-elect Mr. B. Fidler
148,000,403
99.99%
15,374
0.01%
2,122
11. To re-appoint the auditors
147,910,229
100.00%
6,250
0.00%
101,420
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration
147,914,102
99.93%
101,213
0.07%
2,584
13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration
145,639,707
98.85%
1,699,759
1.15%
678,433
14. To renew authority to allot shares
146,828,829
99.21%
1,175,684
0.79%
13,386
Special Resolutions
15. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments
142,913,800
96.55%
5,102,977
3.45%
1,122
16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital
138,522,836
93.59%
9,483,145
6.41%
11,918
17. To renew authority to buy own shares
147,982,780
99.99%
8,476
0.01%
26,643
18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice
146,247,556
98.80%
1,770,062
1.20%
281
19.To approve the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP rules)
144,449,065
97.60%
3,555,752
2.40%
13,082
* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.
The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 171,400,877 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 148,017,618 (86.36% of the share register).
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of Resolutions 15 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
A. Broughton
Group Company Secretary
Bodycote plc
Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300