Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

27 May 2026

Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2026 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

Resolution VOTES FOR AND DISCRETIONARY %* VOTES AGAINST %* VOTES WITHHELD Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual report 147,964,425 100.00% 2,764 0.00% 50,710 2. To declare a final dividend 148,016,786 100.00% 832 0.00% 281 3. To elect Ms. E. Dubu 147,912,119 99.93% 103,658 0.07% 2,122 4. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan 146,232,540 98.80% 1,783,237 1.20% 2,122 5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi 147,877,178 99.91% 138,149 0.09% 2,572 6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd 145,730,071 98.46% 2,285,706 1.54% 2,122 7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon 127,551,298 88.86% 15,986,731 11.14% 4,479,870 8. To re-elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola 147,204,423 99.45% 811,354 0.55% 2,122 9. To re-elect Mr J. Fairbairn 148,013,382 100.00% 1,945 0.00% 2,572 10. To re-elect Mr. B. Fidler 148,000,403 99.99% 15,374 0.01% 2,122 11. To re-appoint the auditors 147,910,229 100.00% 6,250 0.00% 101,420 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration 147,914,102 99.93% 101,213 0.07% 2,584 13. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 145,639,707 98.85% 1,699,759 1.15% 678,433 14. To renew authority to allot shares 146,828,829 99.21% 1,175,684 0.79% 13,386 Special Resolutions 15. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments 142,913,800 96.55% 5,102,977 3.45% 1,122 16. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital 138,522,836 93.59% 9,483,145 6.41% 11,918 17. To renew authority to buy own shares 147,982,780 99.99% 8,476 0.01% 26,643 18.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice 146,247,556 98.80% 1,770,062 1.20% 281 19.To approve the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP rules) 144,449,065 97.60% 3,555,752 2.40% 13,082

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 171,400,877 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 148,017,618 (86.36% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com . A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of Resolutions 15 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300