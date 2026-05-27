Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Sees Powerful Global Investor Momentum Accelerate as Surging Markets and Renewed Dot-Com Era Energy Ignite Excitement Across the Worldwide Penny Stock and Microcap Community

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as growing global awareness and momentum continue surrounding the Company's long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining and advanced EV patent technology.

As U.S. financial markets continue rallying and pushing toward historic highs once again, management believes the current environment is reviving memories of the powerful dot-com boom era, creating renewed excitement and opportunity throughout the global penny stock and microcap marketplace. Management believes this may represent a significant period of opportunity as more investors worldwide continue discovering emerging growth companies positioned within lithium and EV infrastructure sectors.

Management further stated that increasing investor attention toward lithium supply chains, EV infrastructure, and next-generation charging technologies continues strengthening throughout the global investment community as more microcap investors globally continue learning about the long-term vision of ELEKTROS Inc.

Benzinga recently highlighted the growing importance of high-speed EV charging infrastructure worldwide, reporting that rapid charging networks are becoming increasingly essential to supporting the future expansion and mass adoption of electric vehicles globally as consumer demand for faster charging convenience continues accelerating.

Bloomberg News has also emphasized the critical importance of lithium for electric vehicle batteries, describing lithium as one of the most essential raw materials powering the global EV revolution and the future of large-scale energy storage technologies.

"This is a very exciting and meaningful time for our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We are extremely grateful for the growing awareness and support we continue receiving from investors globally. Our vision involving hard rock lithium mining and advanced EV patent technology continues attracting increasing attention from investors around the world."

Management further stated that the Company remains committed to long-term shareholder value creation while continuing to pursue strategic opportunities within the lithium and EV infrastructure sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-sees-powerful-global-investor-momentum-accelerate-as-surging-markets-and-r-1170963