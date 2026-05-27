Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Stormotion, the software development company, ranked #64 on the Clutch 100 Fastest-Growing Companies Driving Growth in 2026. The list was published on March 25, 2026, by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. It evaluated thousands of companies across the platform and chose 100 of them that demonstrate the highest verified revenue growth from 2024 to 2025. This is the sixth consecutive year Clutch has released the ranking and the first time Stormotion has been named to it.

The ranking is based on verified financial data provided directly by service providers, and the Clutch 100 is one of the few growth rankings that's backed by audited financial data, not self-reported estimates. The companies on the list cover software development, IT services, digital marketing, and SEO.

Stormotion is a mobile app development firm that has established itself as a reliable tech partner for clients in Europe, North America, and Australia. The company's work includes the mobile app for a German digital rehabilitation platform with 350,000 users; a fitness app for an Australian manufacturer of functional training equipment that operates in more than 30 countries, and a companion app for an American manufacturer of lithium marine batteries.

Stormotion's work also includes sustainable infrastructure. The company developed the payment terminal app for a pan-European charging network for heavy-duty electric trucks, formed as a joint venture. By 2027, this network is expected to have 1,700 charging points in Europe.

"To be included in Clutch's list of the 100 fastest-growing companies is a confirmation of the work that our team has been doing together, and a great basis for the partnerships that we want to create," said Roman Bord, co-founder of Stormotion.

Stormotion is part of a select group of B2B service companies whose growth has been independently verified through the Clutch 100 ranking. The full list is available on the Clutch website.

About Stormotion:

Since 2017, Stormotion has been building cross-platform mobile and web products that connect software with real-world hardware. They use Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi (WLAN), LoRaWAN, LTE, and telemetry to power wearables, touch panels, kiosks, and smart IoT devices. Across Fitness, Healthcare, e-Mobility, and IoT, the company co-creates from concept to launch to ship intuitive, reliable solutions that solve real-world problems. Learn more at stormotion.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296428

Source: PRNews OU