EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Signals Major Pride Month Announcements Following Record-Breaking Memorial Weekend; Company Teases Strategic Expansion Beyond Traditional Bar and Venue Acquisitions



27.05.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST

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ORLANDO, FL - May 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) announced today that the company is preparing to unveil several major initiatives during Pride Month following a record-setting Memorial Day Weekend performance across its portfolio of bars and entertainment venues nationwide. The company reported unprecedented holiday weekend traffic, sales, and consumer engagement across multiple properties, reinforcing continued momentum within the LGBTQ+ hospitality and entertainment sector. "Our Memorial Day Weekend results exceeded expectations across the board and further validated the strength of our brand, customer loyalty, and long-term vision," said Mike Barrett, CEO of Pride Holdings Group. "As we head into Pride Month, we are preparing to announce several major developments that represent a significant evolution for the company beyond traditional bar and venue acquisitions." While Pride Holdings Group has become known for strategic acquisitions and operational growth within nightlife and hospitality, company leadership indicated the upcoming announcements will expand into broader entertainment, media, community, and consumer-facing initiatives designed to accelerate national brand growth and diversification. The announcements are expected to be unveiled throughout Pride Month and will reflect the company's continued focus on innovation, cultural impact, and long-term shareholder value creation. "Pride Month represents more than celebration for our organization - it represents visibility, opportunity, and the future of LGBTQ+ business leadership. We believe the next chapter for Pride Holdings Group has the potential to create meaningful national impact both inside and outside of hospitality," Barrett added. Additional details regarding upcoming announcements will be released in the coming weeks through the company's official channels. About Pride Holdings Group Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Media Relations

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News Source: Pride Holdings Group





27.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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