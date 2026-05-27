Bitdefender Is a Visionary for the Fourth Consecutive Time for Its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection.¹ This marks the fourth consecutive year Bitdefender has been positioned in the Visionary quadrant, in our view reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to substantive innovation that addresses the rapidly evolving threat landscape and expanding attack surface.

"We believe four consecutive years as a Visionary reflects our commitment to innovation that goes beyond detection and response by combining security, proactive attack surface reduction, risk management, and compliance in a single platform built for today's threats," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "To us, this recognition affirms that our prevention-first vision is not just the right direction, it's one we're delivering on now."

The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection evaluated 13 vendors for performance across multiple criteria to determine their Completeness of Vision, including market understanding, strategies across marketing, sales, and product offerings, as well as business model, innovation, and geographic presence. Gartner also assessed each vendor's Ability to Execute based on product and service capabilities, overall viability, sales execution and pricing, customer experience, market responsiveness, and other key factors.

Bitdefender GravityZone is the company's unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform that delivers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security. GravityZone provides deep security context to detections and offers a direct path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Further strengthening the platform, Bitdefender recently enhanced GravityZone with several new capabilities and features, including GravityZone Extended Email Security, GravityZone Security Data Lake, GravityZone Compliance Manager, and GravityZone PHASR (standalone)-a first-to-market attack surface reduction innovation that uses AI-driven behavioral analysis to dynamically adapt hardening policies in real time.

Beyond this recognition, recent Bitdefender endpoint security developments include:

Named a 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 223 GravityZone customer experience reviews as of November 2025.²

Bitdefender was one of just five vendors to receive this distinction with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 223 GravityZone customer experience reviews as of November 2025.² Bitdefender GravityZone Recognized as Best Overall by AV-Comparatives Bitdefender achieved the highest detection rate among all participating cybersecurity vendors and the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), underscoring the company's commitment to both security efficacy and operational efficiency.

Bitdefender achieved the highest detection rate among all participating cybersecurity vendors and the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), underscoring the company's commitment to both security efficacy and operational efficiency. Bitdefender Launched New European Sovereign Cloud Partnerships Through partnerships with OVHcloud (France) and secunet (Germany), Bitdefender now delivers GravityZone in fully EU-hosted environments, ensuring customer and configuration data, security events, and telemetry are never accessible, transferred, or processed outside the EU.

Customer feedback is strong. In a Gartner Peer Insights review, an IT manager in the transportation industry stated the following about their experience with Bitdefender GravityZone, "I cannot speak highly enough about how well Bitdefender Business Security protects our endpoints and our environment. It is easy to get up and running, automatically detects and removes any malicious files, and blocks network connections and websites that pose a threat."

¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Deepak Mishra, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Nikul Patel, May 26, 2026.

²Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, January 23, 2026.

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About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com