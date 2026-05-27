EQS-News: OP HoldCo GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Onlineprinters posts strong increase in revenues and profitability in the first quarter of 2026



27.05.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

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Onlineprinters posts strong increase in revenues and profitability in the first quarter of 2026 Revenue of EUR 76.6 million in Q1 2026 (+10.8% y-o-y)

Adjusted EBITDA increases to EUR 12.5 million (+15.3% y-o-y), margin improves accordingly to 16.4%

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA up to EUR 13.1 million (+11.8% y-o-y)

FY 2026 Outlook: The Group expects single-digit revenue growth and sustained pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2026

Completed integration of Realtryck i Stockholm AB underlines strong focus on execution of inorganic customer acquisition strategy in 2026 Fürth, 27 May 2026 - ONLINEPRINTERS Group ("OP", the "Company", the "Group"), one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, continued its path of profitable growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 despite challenging market conditions against the backdrop of the escalation in the Middle East. Strong customer acquisition performance in the Roll-up segment In the first quarter of 2026, the Group increased its revenue by EUR 7.5 million to EUR 76.6 million (Q1 2025: EUR 69.1 million), corresponding to growth of 10.8% year-on-year. The revenue growth was primarily driven by the Roll-up segment, reflecting continued strong M&A activity and successful integration measures. In addition, the Online segment continued to show positive momentum, underlining its resilience in competitive markets and making a significant contribution to revenue. Adjusted EBITDA rose from EUR 10.9 million to EUR 12.5 million, representing an increase of 15.3% year-on-year. Thus, earnings development is significantly outpacing revenue growth and reflecting continued operational leverage and efficiency gains across the Group. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 0.7 percentage points to 16.4%. On a pro-forma basis, including full-year effects of acquisitions completed in 2026 and run-rate savings from business reorganisation measures, adjusted EBITDA would have amounted to EUR 13.1 million, corresponding to an increase of 11.8% year-on-year. Growth strategy successfully continued The newly formed Management, joined by CFO Kai Zhu on 1 March 2026 as Tobias Volgmann's successor, has successfully continued to pursue its inorganic customer acquisition strategy in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. In Q1 2026, OP successfully completed the integration of Realtryck i Stockholm AB, further strengthening the operational setup and expanding the Group's footprint in the Scandinavian market. The Group continued to actively manage its solid M&A pipeline and evaluate additional strategically attractive acquisition opportunities. Following the strong M&A momentum of previous periods, the Company completed its first acquisition in Germany in Q2 2026. Outlook for 2026 confirmed OP expects single-digit revenue growth in FY 2026, supported by continued customers acquisition in the Roll-up segment and ongoing integration activities. At the same time, the Group expects sustained pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by operational efficiencies, procurement improvement and integration synergies. Further information can be found in the interim report for the first quarter of 2026, which is available online at: https://investorrelations.onlineprinters.com/financial-reports/





About Onlineprinters Onlineprinters is one of the leading online printing companies in Europe, with a strong presence across multiple countries. Our commitment to excellence is evident in the work of our dedicated team, who operate across six locations. Every day, they pour their passion and expertise into bringing our customers' print projects to life. Since our establishment in 1984, we have consistently pushed the boundaries of print technology, leveraging cutting-edge machinery and advanced production processes to deliver high-quality products for clients across Europe. We strategically use AI to expand and optimize our service offering, delivering greater value at scale. OP HoldCo GmbH has issued a 2024/2029 bond with a volume of EUR 225 million, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of Euronext Oslo.





Contact Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@onlineprinters.com



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