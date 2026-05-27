AI4 2026 Unveils World-Class Speaker Lineup Reflecting the Accelerating Impact of AI Across Every Major Industry

Expanded Pre-Conference Programming on August 3 to Feature Technical & Business Summits, AI Trainings, and Industry Networking; Register by May 28 to Save $1,200+

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Ai4 2026, America's largest AI conference, announced an extraordinary lineup of global innovators, business leaders, and AI pioneers set to take the stage at the conference on August 4-6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Pre-conference programming on Monday, August 3 will feature dedicated Technical and Business Summits, an Applied AI Research Conference in partnership with CSU, hands-on AI training courses in partnership with General Assembly, industry meetups, and networking opportunities designed to foster deeper collaboration, strategic learning, and practical AI implementation ahead of the main conference.

Now in its largest edition to date, Ai4 2026 is expected to welcome 12,000+ attendees, 1,000+ speakers, and 400+ exhibitors, spanning nearly one million square feet of programming, demonstrations, and networking.

The newly announced keynote and featured speakers reflect the accelerating impact of AI across every major industry. Taking the stage are Waymo leaders Dmitri Dolgov and Sebastian Thrun, representing autonomous systems and mobility, alongside pioneers in AI research and frontier technology including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Andrew Ng, Timothée Lacroix, Tom Gruber, and Ben Goertzel.

The event will also bring together top voices from enterprise technology, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, biotech, manufacturing, legal, media, and government, including executives from Cisco, PayPal, Priceline, AstraZeneca, Mayo Clinic, Ford Motor Company, Caterpillar, NBCUniversal, Fortune, CNN, Axios, BBC, Truist, and the New York City Council.

Rounding out the lineup are leaders driving innovation across social impact, business transformation, sports, and entrepreneurship, including Steve Preston of Goodwill Industries International, Tom Flanagan of RE/MAX, and former NBA champion Metta World Peace. Their work at the intersection of AI, digital identity, and commerce highlights the growing influence of artificial intelligence far beyond traditional technology sectors.

"This year's lineup reflects exactly where AI is heading - and who is shaping it. From frontier innovation and infrastructure to healthcare, mobility, governance, media, privacy, and enterprise transformation, these leaders bring unique perspectives on how AI is redefining industries, reshaping business models, and influencing society worldwide," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "Ai4 2026 will bring together the people actively driving the future of AI and deploying it at scale across organizations and industries."

On Monday, August 3, attendees will have access to dedicated Technical and Business Summits, designed to foster peer-to-peer collaboration, strategic learning, and practical AI implementation discussions. The Technical Summit is built for engineers, practitioners, and technical leaders, while the Business Summit is tailored for executives and decision-makers focused on AI strategy, adoption, and measurable business outcomes.

Ai4 is also partnering with General Assembly to offer hands-on AI training courses for both business and technical audiences. The two specialized tracks - Gen AI & AI Agents for Business & Product Leaders and Agentic Ops & Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) in Practice - will provide attendees with practical, real-world skills ahead of the main conference.

"To fully experience the value of Ai4, we encourage attendees to take part in the full four-day journey," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder of Ai4. "From our pre-conference Technical and Business Summits, hands-on AI trainings, and peer-driven discussions, to headline keynotes, industry sessions, networking events, and closing programming and after-party, every day is intentionally designed to help leaders, builders, and decision-makers gain practical insights, build meaningful connections, and better understand how AI is transforming business and society."

Attendees are encouraged to register early, as conference pricing will increase by $1,200 on Wednesday, May 28, marking one of the largest scheduled pricing jumps ahead of the event. With strong demand expected, early registration is strongly encouraged to secure the best available rate and access to three days of keynotes, technical sessions, networking, and immersive AI experiences.

The complete conference agenda is now available online. Registration for Ai4 2026 is open. For more information and to register, visit www.ai4.io.

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the premier destination for leaders seeking to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. By convening the brightest minds in AI research, strategy, and implementation, Ai4 continues to advance innovation while helping organizations confidently navigate the AI-powered future.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-2026-unveils-world-class-speaker-lineup-reflecting-the-accele-1170871