CDPHP Ranked #1 in New York for Member Satisfaction in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study, Leading in Trust and Ease of Doing Business in its Region

ALBANY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / For the sixth year in a row - and the ninth time in the past 10 years - CDPHP has been ranked #1 in Member Satisfaction Among Commercial Health Plans in New York by JD Power, a global leader in consumer insights and analytics.

The JD Power 2026 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan StudySM evaluates member satisfaction across key dimensions, including the ability to access care when and how it's needed, level of trust, and ease of doing business. CDPHP once again achieved the highest overall satisfaction ranking in New York, continuing a track record of performance that reflects the organization's leadership in delivering a more connected, member-centered healthcare experience.

As a not-for-profit, physician-founded health plan, CDPHP is redefining what it means to deliver high-quality health insurance, combining innovative care models, deep provider partnerships, and a relentless focus on access and value for members.

"We are honored to be recognized as the #1 ranked health plan in New York for member satisfaction by JD Power," said Barry J. Thornton II, CEO of CDPHP. "This recognition reflects more than strong performance; it speaks to the trust we've earned by consistently putting our members first and continuously evolving to meet their needs. From enhancing access to care to simplifying the healthcare experience, CDPHP is committed to leading the future of health insurance with innovative solutions that improve outcomes and strengthen the communities we serve."

Built on strong local roots and powered by close collaboration with providers, CDPHP continues to set the standard for excellence in member experience, demonstrating that a community-focused, not-for-profit model can deliver both industry-leading satisfaction and meaningful innovation.

For more information on the JD Power study, including health plan rankings from across the country, visit the JD Power 2026 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study.

About CDPHP

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact: Natalia Burkart

(518) 542-8524

SOURCE: CDPHP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cdphp-ranked-%231-in-new-york-for-member-satisfaction-in-the-jd-po-1170971