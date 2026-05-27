Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Jay Rana, Executive Director, Canadian Advisor Business, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the JPMorgan Income Active ETF (TSX: JPIE).





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JPIE seeks to provide income with the secondary objective of capital appreciation primarily through exposure to fixed and floating rate debt securities issued in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$4.2 trillion (as of December 31, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors, and high-net-worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. The firm offers global investment capabilities across equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity, and liquidity.

For more information, please visit: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299049

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange