Levittown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - ProcureAM, LLC, issuer of the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO), today announced that the fund has surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM), marking a milestone moment for both the firm and the rapidly expanding space economy investment category.

Launched in April 2019 as the first U.S.-listed pure-play space exchange-traded fund, UFO provides investors with diversified exposure to companies generating a substantial portion of their revenue from space-related business activities, including satellite communications, launch services, space-based imagery and intelligence, GPS and navigation, and ground-based equipment and infrastructure.

"Crossing $1 billion in AUM is a powerful validation of what we believed when we launched UFO seven years ago: that the space economy would graduate from a thematic curiosity to a core allocation in forward-looking portfolios," said Andrew Chanin, CEO and Co-Founder of ProcureAM. "This milestone reflects the conviction of our shareholders and the extraordinary growth of an industry now powering everything from broadband connectivity to climate monitoring to national security."

The fund's growth tracks the broader commercialization of the space sector, which is projected to reach $1 trillion or more in annual revenue by 20341. Recent catalysts contributing to investor demand include the maturation of reusable launch infrastructure, sustained government and defense contract flow, accelerating low-Earth-orbit broadband deployments, and the public market debuts of multiple space economy companies over the past two years.

UFO tracks the VettaFi Space IndexSM*, which is constructed to ensure that included companies derive a meaningful share of revenue from the space economy - a methodology designed to differentiate the fund from broader aerospace and defense products that include only incidental space exposure.

ProcureAM noted that the fund's investor base has expanded across retail, registered investment advisor (RIA), and institutional channels, with growing interest from family offices and thematic allocators positioning around long-duration technology trends.

For more information about the Procure Space ETF, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product issuer. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

1"Space Economy Report," www.nova.space, February 2026.

Important Information

*The VettaFi Space IndexSM is a modified capitalization-weighted, free float- and space revenue percentage-adjusted equity index designed to serve as an equity benchmark for a globally traded portfolio of companies that are engaged in space-related business. It is not possible to invest in an index.

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298895

Source: Procure Holdings LLC