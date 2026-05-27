Yacht Club de Monaco hosts Yachting Cluster talks on sector trends

MONACO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changing client expectations, sustainability and the growing role of catamarans: these were the key themes addressed during the annual Spring Pop-Up organized at the Yacht Club de Monaco by the Cluster Yachting Monaco, the association representing the Principality's yachting industry.

Over a hundred professionals, including brokers, owners and yachting companies, attended the event focusing on market trends, with 22 yachts presented in the YCM Marina. "This type of gathering is particularly important for our industry today. These discussions give us a chance to step back and share points of view to better understand the changes taking place," said Bernard d'Alessandri, President of the Cluster Yachting Monaco and General Secretary and Director of the YCM.

Chaired by Arthur Bohr, Monaco Site Director & Key Account Director at Monaco Marine and Vice-President of the Cluster, there were several discussions throughout the day. The first panel, entitled 'Yachting in transition: Growth strategies in a changing market', addressed transformations already underway, notably the changing expectations of owners, the rise in personalized services and need for companies to offer more comprehensive support. As Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director at Oceanco was keen to stress: "Clients today want to be more involved in the process. They are not only looking to acquire a yacht but to be part of the experience".

Participants also discussed the industry's transition towards more sustainable models, including greater attention to energy efficiency, renewable technologies and changing lifestyles at sea. New generations of clients are showing stronger interest in flexible and experience-driven forms of yacht ownership, according to the discussions.

A significant part of the event was dedicated to the rise of catamarans and their impact on the sector. Speakers underlined how demand is growing for wider yachts offering larger outdoor spaces, improved comfort and greater autonomy. "Today, owners spend more time outside than inside their yachts," said Espen Øino, Naval Architect & Yacht Designer at Espen Øino International, highlighting the growing importance of airy spaces open to the sea. The development of more sustainable solutions such as solar panels and energy independence offered by new catamaran models by companies like Sunreef Yachts, was also touched on.

The event also marked the continuation of activities linked to World Boating Day, with further initiatives scheduled in Monaco involving industry presentations, educational activities and public water sports events.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62e05570-0e3d-479d-adfd-306ce579ccda