Padilla's foodservice expertise recognized for Sea-To-Table Restaurant Week 2025 which drove demand and consumer preference for Norwegian seafood

Padilla, a top 20 public relations firm in the U.S., has earned multiple national and regional communications industry awards for its work with Seafood from Norway and Sea-To-Table Restaurant Week 2025. Padilla's integrated marketing campaign was recognized for its strategic creativity and measurable impact in building consumer preference for Norwegian seafood in the Northeast U.S. region.

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Sea-To-Table Restaurant Week 2025 Seafood from Norway

Most recently, Padilla received two 2026 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards for the campaign in the categories of Marketing: Consumer Products Regional Focus and Events Observances (more than seven days): Associations/Government/Nonprofit Organizations. The Anvil Awards, presented by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), are widely regarded as one of the communications industry's highest honors.

Padilla also earned a Certificate of Excellence in the 2026 PRovoke Media Innovation SABRE Awards North America. At the regional level, the campaign received a 2026 Virginia PR Award for Integrated Communications and won Best in Show at the 2026 Minnesota PRSA Classics Awards.

Sea-To-Table Restaurant Week 2025 was designed to increase consumer trial and preference for Norwegian seafood by partnering with influential chefs and restaurants across New York and Philadelphia. The integrated campaign featured chef-driven menu collaborations, culinary influencer engagement, local and national media outreach, and experiential dining opportunities that connected consumers directly to premium seafood from Norway.

The program increased sales and consumer preference of Norwegian seafood, including:

More than 3,300 featured dishes sold during the limited-time promotion

Participation from 17 restaurants, including Michelin-listed and New York Times-recognized establishments

82% of participating restaurants kept featured Norwegian seafood dishes on menus after the promotion concluded

"These awards reflect the power of culturally relevant storytelling, strategic partnerships and integrated communications to create meaningful business impact," said Michelle Amoroso, Senior Vice President, Padilla Food, Beverage and Agriculture. "We're proud to partner with Seafood from Norway to introduce more consumers to high-quality sustainable Norwegian seafood through authentic culinary experiences that resonate with diners and chefs alike."

Padilla's work for Seafood from Norway builds on a long-standing partnership focused on increasing awareness, preference and sales for Norwegian seafood in the Northeast U.S. market through integrated consumer engagement, influencer relations, retail programming and experiential activations.

"This recognition is a strong testament to what can be achieved through close collaboration and a clear, long-term strategy in the U.S. market. Together with our partners, we are seeing that consistent, targeted efforts can strengthen both awareness and preference for Seafood from Norway in the U.S. market," said Karine Rød Haraldsson, Director USA, Norwegian Seafood Council.

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service public relations, advertising and marketing agency that transforms brands and organizations through strategically creative communications. The agency serves clients across a range of industry sectors including food and beverage, health, agriculture, financial services, technology and consumer. Work is consistently recognized by the PRWeek Awards, PRovoke IN2 SABRE Awards and PRSA Anvil Awards, among others. Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes SHIFT (performance communications), FoodMinds (food and nutrition affairs) and Joe Smith (brand strategy). As an AVENIR GLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 115 offices worldwide. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

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Contacts:

Julie Behr, Julie.Behr@PadillaCo.com