Delivering History: FedEx Brings Millions of Years of the Past to the Present

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / At FedEx, our network connects people and possibilities across the globe every single day. But some of our most remarkable deliveries don't just bridge miles-they bridge millions of years.

As FedEx joins in the celebration of America's 250th anniversary, we are revisiting some of the most special deliveries we've made to the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History. By helping to ensure the safe transport of these priceless objects, we help the museum tell the story of the natural world and our place in it. These deliveries have enabled significant additions to a vast collection of more than 148 million specimens and objects, helping researchers to uncover how the past helps shape our future.

They also provide the public with the incredible opportunity to explore the history of animals, dinosaurs and fossils, geology, gems and minerals, and human culture, inspiring the next generation of scientists and environmental stewards.

Moving delicate, millions-of-years-old fossils requires ultimate precision, care, and logistical expertise. FedEx has been entrusted with the safe transport of some of the most significant paleontological discoveries in the country to the National Fossil Collection.

Here is a look at the prehistoric VIPs we have recently guided on their journeys:

The Nation's T. rex & Friends: In one of our most massive prehistoric undertakings, the Nation's T. rex and 700 of his fossil companions returned from a "dinosaur spa" in Canada in 2019 to be reinstalled at the David H. Koch Hall of Fossils - Deep Time . This world-class exhibition allows visitors to journey through ancient ecosystems and witness the evolution of plant and animal life across millions of years. From an ancient palm frond discovered in Alaska to a dramatic "fight to the death" between a T. rex and a Triceratops , this collection brings the prehistoric world to life in stunning detail.

Paleogene Period Paleobotany: A rare collection of Paleogene Period plant fossils has been returned from the Yale Peabody Museum after three decades on loan. These fossils are essential tools for scientists studying how life recovered following mass extinctions, offering critical insights into both evolutionary biology and the long-term patterns of a changing climate.

Devonian Period Paleobotany: We were honored to ship a remarkable new collection of Devonian Period plant fossils from UNC-Chapel Hill, donated by renowned American paleontologist Dr. Patricia Gensel. Her work has unlocked crucial insights into early land plant evolution. By safely delivering these fossils to be studied on site at the Smithsonian, FedEx is helping scientists research how plants have adapted in the past-and how they will continue to evolve in our changing world.

Late Cretaceous Pterosaurs: Delivered from Bryan, Texas, we transported two rare pterosaur specimens from the Late Cretaceous age. Among these "winged lizard" specimens is a stunning 95-million-year-old fossilized jaw. It is incredible to imagine these creatures soaring over the present-day Dallas-Fort Worth area during the Cretaceous Period-an era when much of Texas was submerged beneath a massive ancient sea.

"Junior" the Giant Bison: One of our most exciting passengers was "Junior," a massive Bison latifrons skull. Discovered by Idaho's first female paleontologist, Junior's journey required custom crating and white-glove handling from our team to ensure the fragile fossil made the cross-country trek safely. Today, Junior stands proudly as a centerpiece of the Bison: Standing Strong exhibit. You can read the full story of Junior's cross-country journey in the Smithsonian Magazine.

But the journey doesn't stop with our prehistoric deliveries! In honor of the nation's 250th anniversary, FedEx is incredibly proud to sponsor the Tennessee objects featured in the Smithsonian's newly opened From These Lands exhibition. Running through December 2029, this sweeping exhibit explores America's rich natural and cultural heritage through more than 600 collection objects. Many of these pieces are rare and have never been exhibited before, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories that people call home.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-history-fedex-brings-millions-of-years-of-the-past-to-the-present-1170974