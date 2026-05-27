Victims' Recovery Law Center: $30 Million Philadelphia Court Award Targets Ghost Gun Manufacturer Polymer80 in Landmark Civil Liability Case

Philadelphia Court Holds Ghost Gun Manufacturer Financially Accountable After 14-Year-Old Victim Injured by Untraceable Firearm Components Sold to Prohibited Individuals

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The Victims' Recovery Law Center has obtained a decision from a judge in Philadelphia awarding $30 million to the family of a 14-year-old victim against Polymer80, Inc., a manufacturer of ghost gun components. The award represents one of the most significant civil accountability rulings in ghost gun litigation to date and reflects growing recognition by Pennsylvania courts that manufacturers of untraceable firearm components can be held financially responsible for foreseeable harm.

What Ghost Guns Are and Why Civil Litigation Matters

Ghost guns are firearms assembled from component kits sold by manufacturers such as Polymer80, Inc. These kits allow buyers to complete assembly at home, producing weapons with no serial numbers that cannot be traced by law enforcement and are not subject to the federal background check requirements that apply to traditionally manufactured firearms sold through licensed dealers.

While US law generally shields gun manufacturers from civil liability, ghost gun manufacturers represent a narrow legal exception. The basis for civil liability is specific: these manufacturers sold their products to individuals legally prohibited from owning firearms - including convicted felons and minors - who then used those weapons to cause harm. The civil legal question is not simply whether a ghost gun was used in a crime; it is whether the manufacturer knowingly distributed products to prohibited persons, creating a foreseeable risk of violence they failed to address.

The Case Against Polymer80

The Victims' Recovery Law Center filed civil claims against Polymer80, Inc. on behalf of the family of a 14-year-old victim injured by a ghost gun assembled from the company's components. The firm argued that Polymer80 bore civil liability under product liability and negligence theories for distributing components to individuals legally prohibited from owning firearms, thereby foreseeably enabling violent harm.

The Philadelphia court awarded $30 million to the victim's family. This result was obtained through civil litigation entirely independent of any criminal prosecution and reflects the firm's position at the forefront of this developing area of civil accountability law.

Civil Litigation and Criminal Prosecution Serve Different Purposes

Unlike criminal prosecution, which is a government-led process focused on punishment, civil litigation is a private legal action that allows injured parties to pursue financial compensation from every legally responsible party. The two systems operate independently. A civil claim may proceed regardless of whether a criminal prosecution has occurred, is ongoing, or resulted in an acquittal.

In ghost gun cases, civil litigation provides a pathway to hold manufacturers accountable in ways the criminal justice system cannot. A manufacturer cannot be criminally prosecuted for a shooting committed by a third party using their product. They can, however, be held civilly liable when their distribution practices foreseeably contributed to that harm.

A Broader National Effort

The Victims' Recovery Law Center is among the civil litigation firms currently handling cases against Polymer80, Inc. on behalf of victims and families injured or killed by ghost guns across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. This litigation reflects a broader national effort to examine civil accountability for manufacturers whose distribution practices foreseeably enable violent harm.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007, The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of violent crime and catastrophically injured plaintiffs. According to the firm, it represents more gun violence victims than any other civil litigation firm in Pennsylvania. Its practice is limited to civil court representation of victims of crime and does not prosecute criminal cases or represent criminal defendants. The firm's work focuses on pursuing financial accountability from business owners, property owners, manufacturers, and other entities whose alleged negligence or security failures contribute to preventable harm.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.



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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/30-million-philadelphia-court-award-targets-ghost-gun-manufactur-1170979