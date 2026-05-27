THE FASHION SHOWS LLC: Miami Fashion Week Successfully Launches Inaugural Virtual Fashion Awards Gala at Queen Miami Beach

A groundbreaking evening celebrating the future of fashion through technology, creativity, and innovation brought together global designers, AI-powered runway premieres, and industry recognition.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) successfully hosted its inaugural Virtual Fashion Awards on May 21, 2026, at Queen Miami Beach, hosted by Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, Lisa Petrillo. The exclusive in-person event welcomed global fashion leaders, designers, and innovators for an evening dedicated to creativity, technology, and the evolving future of fashion. Blending physical and digital experiences, the gala featured both produced and in-development collections, highlighting the fusion of emerging technologies with traditional craftsmanship. A live model showcase complemented the AI-powered virtual runway presentations, creating a fully immersive experience for attendees.

Images (Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week): here

Official Gala Recap and Virtual Presentations (Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week): https://youtu.be/Y9ZsE7pzONY

The event marks one of the first large-scale fashion initiatives in Miami dedicated entirely to AI-powered runway storytelling and immersive digital fashion experiences.

Through the Virtual Fashion Awards, Miami Fashion Week introduced a new platform merging the exclusivity of a live gala with the global reach of digital storytelling. The evening showcased a curated selection of designers presenting AI-powered virtual runway shows produced by The Fashion Shows, culminating in an awards ceremony recognizing excellence in innovation, brand storytelling, and creative direction.

Participating designers included Ana+Maria, Beatriz de la Cámara, Brooke Wilder, Bymervedundar, Danfive by Daniela Ospina, Fiore, Jacqueline Then, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Johnathan Hayden, Rene by RR, Seta Apparel, Shantall Lacayo, Vero Diaz, Yas Gonzalez, and Yenny Bastida. Finalists selected by the jury included Beatriz de la Cámara, Yenny Bastida, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, Seta Apparel, ByMerveDundar, Yas Gonzalez, Johnathan Hayden, Jacqueline Then, and Vero Diaz. Each debuted a distinct AI-powered virtual presentation set within immersive digital environments that expanded the possibilities of traditional runway formats. As a special finale, the Miami Fashion Institute unveiled a capsule collection commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, adding a forward-looking and celebratory dimension to the program.

The evening's award statuette, created exclusively for the inaugural edition of the Virtual Fashion Awards by sculptor Ada Da Silva, brought an artistic and collectible identity to the ceremony, symbolizing the fusion of fashion, creativity, and innovation at the heart of the platform.

The evening's top honor, Best Virtual Fashion Show, awarded Jhoan Sebastian Grey a coveted runway slot at Miami Fashion Week (October 2026), along with mentorship, editorial coverage in MIAFW's annual magazine, brand amplification, participation in "Fitting Room by Miami Fashion Week" retail pop-up, and curated industry introductions. Additional honors included Yas Gonzalez for Best Brand Narrative and Vero Diaz for Best Creative Direction, with winners receiving digital features, social amplification, and inclusion in October's Fitting Room experience.

The evening featured a special tribute in the presence of Barbara Hulanicki, honoring her pioneering role in democratizing fashion through mail-order retail decades before the rise of digital commerce. The moment served as a symbolic bridge to the launch of "Fitting Room by Miami Fashion Week," a new virtual fitting room app that will allow designers participating in the Virtual Fashion Awards and Miami Fashion Week to offer consumers the ability to virtually try on and directly purchase collections through their respective e-commerce platforms.

The gala paid tribute to renowned Miami-based designer René Ruiz in recognition of his longstanding contribution to Miami's fashion industry. Among the evening's notable attendees was Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

The Virtual Fashion Awards were created by Secundino F. Velasco, acclaimed television producer with an extensive international career, with the vision of creating a new global platform where fashion, technology, and storytelling converge.

The Virtual Fashion Awards featured a strategic collaboration with SCIRCLE, a company specialized in AI-powered fragrance creation. Through this partnership with Miami Fashion Week, attendees experienced an innovative fusion of fashion, technology, and luxury. Participating designers were given access to create bespoke fragrances translating the creative essence, inspiration, and emotional narrative behind their collections into scent, extending their artistic vision into a new sensory dimension. Distributed globally through MIAFW.

The shows premiered live at Queen Miami Beach and streamed simultaneously on Miami Fashion Week's website, extending access to a global digital audience. Beyond the presentations, the Virtual Fashion Awards served as a platform for career development and industry recognition. As a finale to the evening, Gabriel Coronel delivered a live performance, closing the celebration on a high-energy note following the awards presentation.

This milestone event reinforces Miami Fashion Week's broader vision of integrating digital innovation with its established physical platform. The upcoming October edition (October 13-17, 2026) will once again bring together global designers, cultural leaders, and industry innovators for a full week of runway shows, experiences, and programming, continuing MIAFW's mission to shape the future of fashion through expanded access, elevated creativity, and meaningful global opportunity.

Miami Fashion Week extends special thanks to ImagineImagina, producer of the virtual runway showcases, Cybersphere Solutions, Evoque Wines, and S Circle for their valued partnership and support in bringing the inaugural edition to life.

About Miami Fashion Week

Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW), is officially recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris, and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability, and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international powerhouses, and Miami's own creative talent. Attracting global media, celebrities, and industry leaders, MIAFW offers a vibrant platform that is inclusive, sustainable, and unforgettable. For more information about MIAFW 2026, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.

About Queen Miami Beach

Located within the storied Paris Theater, Queen Miami Beach stands as a beacon of elegance and extravagance, where timeless design, rich history, and culinary artistry come together to deliver an unparalleled dining experience. Having originated in 1945, the Paris Theater has witnessed the evolution of eras, from the Rat Pack's golden era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s. Now, with Queen's arrival, this iconic venue has been reimagined for a new generation, preserving its legacy while embracing contemporary sophistication. At the heart of Queen is its modern Japanese-style grill, a culinary marvel that pays homage to the theater's illustrious past. The experience is elevated by an immersive atmosphere, where theatrical elements meet five-star dining, showcasing Japanese culinary traditions with a fresh, inventive approach. The meticulously curated menu features a range of dishes from delicate raw and marinated plates to grand seafood towers and sushi platters, eventually leading to robust main courses. Highlighting the best of both worlds, a top-tier butcher's program includes premium cuts of American and Japanese Wagyu alongside Prime Grass-fed beef, perfectly complementing the finest sushi offerings sourced from Japan and beyond. Queen Miami beach is located at 550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information visit queenmiamibeach.com or follow them at @queenmiamibeach.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LORA PR

Laura Neroulias

laura@lorapr.com

SOURCE: THE FASHION SHOWS LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/miami-fashion-week-successfully-launches-inaugural-virtual-fashion-1170674