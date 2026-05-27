Ontario Airport Hotel & Conference Center to Debut as Hyatt Regency Ontario Following Property-Wide Transformation

Reimagined Property Set to Introduce a New Era of Elevated Design, Service and Culinary Excellence in the Inland Empire

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / The Ontario Airport Hotel & Conference Center today announces it is expected to rebrand as Hyatt Regency Ontario following a comprehensive, property-wide transformation slated for completion in December 2026. Marking far more than a renovation, the project represents a comprehensive elevation of the guest experience introducing refined design, intuitive service and a dynamic culinary program to one of Southern California's fastest-growing travel hubs.

Backed by Hyatt's globally recognized standard of excellence, Hyatt Regency Ontario will deliver a heightened level of sophistication while preserving the warm, welcoming spirit that has long made the hotel a trusted destination for travelers to Ontario and the surrounding region. Positioned as a new benchmark for hospitality in the Inland Empire, the hotel will distinguish itself through personalized service, thoughtfully curated amenities and a strong sense of connection to the local community.

Convenient Location in Inland Empire Market

Ideally located just minutes from Ontario International Airport, Toyota Arena, the vibrant shopping and dining district of Victoria Gardens and the Ontario Mills outdoor outlet mall, the hotel is poised to serve as a premier gateway for business, group and leisure travelers alike.

"Transforming into a Hyatt Regency branded property will mark a defining moment for our hotel and for the Ontario market," said Marta Altares, General Manager. "This investment will elevate every touchpoint - from the arrival experience to our culinary offerings and guest accommodations. We're proud to remain fully operational throughout the transition and plan to unveil each phase of the transformation over the coming year."

Nature-Inspired Design

Designed by Gensler, the hotel draws inspiration from the Monarch butterfly found in the surrounding desert landscape, expressed through architectural forms, rich materials, and subtle patterns. Arrival and public spaces will feature sweeping, organic lines, layered ceiling elements, and sculptural lighting that create a sense of movement and flow, complemented by fluted detailing and curved millwork that reference the structure of the butterfly's wings. The hotel's spacious 295 guestrooms and suites, some boasting stunning city or mountain views, will feature a warm, regionally inspired palette paired with natural materials - wood veneers, stone and antiqued metals, where soft tonal layering and tactile finishes create a calm, residential environment focused on comfort and restoration.

Enhanced Amenities and Flexible Meeting Space

Additional amenities will include a large heated, outdoor pool, curated social spaces and approximately 22,000 square-feet of newly renovated meeting and event space - positioning Hyatt Regency Ontario as a versatile destination for corporate gatherings, conferences and social celebrations.

New Signature Dining Experience

Central to the experience will be Lozano, the hotel's signature all-day dining destination. Meaning "lush" in Spanish, Lozano will present a vibrant culinary program rooted in coastal Mediterranean cuisine, with Italian, French, Spanish and African influences. The menu will emphasize seasonal, farm-to-table ingredients, offering everything from fresh seafood and handmade pastas to an extensive wine program and thoughtfully crafted low-ABV cocktails.

The restaurant's design will be equally transportive, featuring sun-washed hues, artisanal textures and handcrafted details that evoke the ease and richness of the Mediterranean. A private dining room accommodating up to 12 guests will provide an intimate setting for bespoke gatherings and special occasions.

Following completion of the property's renovation and joining the Hyatt Regency brand, currently projected for December 2026, the hotel is expected to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

Ontario Airport Hotel & Conference Center continues to welcome guests for reservations throughout the renovation and rebranding process. Reservations can be made by visiting www.hyatt.com or by calling +1 909 498 1234. Please follow the transformation @hyattregencyontario.

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Media contact: Alison Stout at Aspire PR - alison@aspireprco.com or (415) 307-1682.

SOURCE: Hyatt Regency Ontario

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/ontario-airport-hotel-and-conference-center-to-debut-as-hyatt-regency-ontario-following-prop-1170697