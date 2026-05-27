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Report

Legrand's (Paris:LR) Combined General Meeting of Shareholders took place on May 27, 2026 and was chaired by Angeles Garcia-Poveda, Chair of the Board of Directors.

I. Key results of the votes at the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

All resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors were approved with a very large majority.

More specifically, shareholders approved the renewal of Benoît Coquart, Isabelle Boccon-Gibod, Valérie Chort, Angeles Garcia-Poveda, and Clare Scherrer'sterms of office as directors.

As a result, out of a total of 12 members (including two directors representing employees), the Board of Directors consists of:

eight independent members, representing a proportion of 80%1, which far exceeds the 50% minimum level recommended by the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance;

six women , representing a proportion of 60% 1

, representing a proportion of 60% seven nationalities: American, Canadian, English, French, German, Indian and Spanish.

The composition of the Board of Directors is therefore in line with market best practices.

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the payment of a dividend of €2.38 per share with respect to 20252. The ex-dividend date will be May 29, 2026 and the dividend will be paid on June 2, 2026.

II. Legrand, resolutely continues to pursue its strategic plan out to 2030

At the Shareholders' Meeting, Benoît Coquart, Chief Executive Officer, outlined Legrand's strategic model, which drives strong value creation.

The Group holds a unique position within its value chain, with balanced exposure both in terms of geographies and end markets, which enables it to make the most of the buoyant trends of its industry up to 2030.

Legrand's sales breakdown was outlined, with 53% of sales generated in energy and digital transition at the end of 2025. The depth of the Group's offering, comprising more than 300,000 standard product references was presented.

The Group's strategic growth drivers encompassing innovation, eco-responsible products, customer satisfaction, artificial intelligence, pricing and acquisitions were outlined. This strategy is led by an Executive Committee that combines experience with a diverse range of profiles.

Finally, Legrand's financial and non-financial 2030 ambitions were reiterated, including sales of €15 billion, an average adjusted operating margin of more than 20% of sales, free cash flow of around €10 billion from 2025 to 2030, achievement of 80% eco-responsible sales, and a reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions in line with the Group's Net Zero 2050 commitment.

III. Financial performance and outlook

Franck Lemery, Chief Financial Officer, then detailed Legrand's financial performance and outlook.

In 2025, the Group achieved record sales growth of 13.1% excluding currency effects, driven by datacenters and acquisitions. This was coupled by outstanding financial performance, with an adjusted operating margin and net profit attributable to the Group reaching 20.7% and 13.1% of sales respectively, and free cash flow of €1.3 billion, representing 14% of sales with a conversion rate of 107%.

In 2025, active implementation of Legrand's strategic roadmap is notably exemplified by i) continuous innovation through the launch of numerous new products for energy and digital transition and for essential infrastructure, and ii) strong acquisition momentum, with seven acquisitions announced in 2025 representing cumulative annual sales of €500 million.

Over five years, the Group's value creation has been excellent and the distribution of added value has been balanced.

First quarter 2026 results and the targets for the current year3 were outlined. Given Legrand's first quarter results showing growth excluding currency effects of +18.3% and adjusted operating margin of 20.7% and taking into account the macroeconomic environment to date, the 2026 targets of growth excluding currency effects between +10% and +15% and a margin of 20.5% to 21% of sales were confirmed.

Returns to shareholders, the proposed dividend and the Group's shareholder communication arrangements were also discussed.

IV. CSR achievements and policy

Virginie Gatin, Executive VP Corporate Social Responsibility, began by emphasizing the key role CSR plays in Legrand's performance, then set out in detail the five pillars of the CSR roadmap covering the 2025-2027 period.

In the first year of its 2025-2027 CSR roadmap, Legrand's overall achievement rate was 111%, including a reduction in CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 2) of -19% vs. 2025 target, or 31.3% of management positions held by women.

The most recent non-financial ratings awarded to the Group were presented in detail, followed by a review of 5-year CSR results demonstrating their contribution to value creation at Legrand.

V. Governance and compensation

Michel Landel, Lead Director and Chairman of the Nomination and Governance Committee, commented on changes to the composition of the Board of Directors. He then presented the role and work of the Lead Director, along with the process of assessing the Board's operating procedures as well as its activities and those of its specialized committees in 2025.

Michel Landel, in his capacity as Chairman of the Compensation Committee, after reminding the principles of the compensation policy, provided details on the resolutions relating to company officers' compensation subject to shareholders approval.

All presentations made in the meeting, including the voting results, a full playback of the meeting and answers to written questions are available on the Legrand website: www.legrand.com/en, "INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS/Shareholders' meetings/2026 General meeting" section.

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

Ex-dividend date: May 29, 2026

Dividend payment: June 2, 2026

2026 first-half results: July 29, 2026*

"Quiet period4" starts: June 29, 2026

Capital Markets Day in Singapore: September 29, 2026

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use.

Legrand reported sales of €9.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC Transition Climat indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrand.com

Readers are invited to check the authenticity of Legrand's press releases using the CertiDox app. For more information, visit www.certidox.com

1 Directors representing employees are not counted for the purpose of calculating (i) the minimum ratio of directors of a single gender, in accordance with provisions of the law or (ii) the proportion of independent directors on the Board of Directors, in accordance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF Code of Corporate Governance.

2 To be paid entirely out of distributable income. For more information, readers are invited to refer to the press release of February 12, 2026.

3 For further information, readers are invited to refer to the press release dated May 7, 2026.

4 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527997829/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

Ronan MARC (Legrand)

+33 1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)

+33 6 77 20 71 11

lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com