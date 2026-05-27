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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Announces AORUS MASTER 16 Now Available, Built for AI-Powered Performance and Immersive Play

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the availability of the AORUS MASTER 16 2026, a flagship AI gaming laptop that combines desktop-class performance, advanced cooling, and an exclusive AI agent in an ultra-thin 19mm portable design. Built as a mobile gaming platform to deliver immersive play and AI-powered workflows, it pairs a 16-inch OLED HDR 1000 display with a 240Hz refresh rate and up to 0.2ms response time to balance esports responsiveness with creator-grade color accuracy. It's also recognized with the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award.

Engineered for demanding workloads, the AORUS MASTER 16 is configurable up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, delivering close to desktop-level computing power. The model also supports MUX Switch to simplify integrated GPU or discrete GPU selection with fast mode. With advanced GPU AI capability of up to 1824 AI TOPS, it is built for next-gen AI-assisted creation and accelerated workflow. Leveraged with the flagship WINDFORCE INFINITY EX thermal solution, featuring a vapor chamber design and the integrated Frost Fan 2.0, supports up to 230W system power, helping maintain stable, low-noise performance under sustained loads.

At the center of the experience is GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent designed for more flexible and intelligent system control. It streamlines performance management and introduces tools for modern workflows. GiMATE Creator integrates generative image models into a manageable local workflow to reduce setup barriers, and GiMATE Coder supports natural-language code generation, correction, and optimization with Visual Studio Code auto-completion to accelerate iteration and debugging.

AORUS MASTER 16 features a 16:10 2.5K 240Hz OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for vivid, creator-accurate visuals. It is backed by certifications including Pantone Validated, TÜV Rheinland Certified, VESA ClearMR 10000, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, and Dolby Vision. For audio, Dolby Atmos and four dual-force speakers with Smart Amplifier deliver a more cinematic experience, while signature touches like AORUS 5-degree Black and RGB lighting add a refined, premium finish for everyday use.

For more information, please visit the official product page. Final configurations and sales timing may vary by region and local retail or e-tail channels.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976465/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-aorus-master-16-now-available-built-for-ai-powered-performance-and-immersive-play-302776505.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.