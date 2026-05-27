Rottneros AB: Bulletin from AGM in Rottneros

Among others, the following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Rottneros AB (publ) ("Rottneros" or the "Company") held on 27 May 2026.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025 and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2025 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2025, as set out in the annual report. The members of the board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that the profits at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting, amounting to 600,060,040 SEK, shall be carried forward and that no dividend shall be paid.

Election of board members, auditors, fees to the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the number of members of the board of directors elected by the AGM shall be seven without deputies and that the number of auditors shall be one registered accounting firm without deputy auditors.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Per Lundeen, Michal Jarczynski, Roger Mattsson, Conny Mossberg, Julia Onstad, Johanna Svanberg och Magnus Wikström were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, all for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Per Lundeen was re-elected as the chairman of the board of directors.

The audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor of the Company, with Ulrika Ramsvik as auditor-in-charge, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM further resolved to, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal and for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, that fees to members of the board who are not employed within the Company shall be paid with 666,000 SEK to the chairman of the board and 338,000 SEK to each of the other members of the board, with 23,000 SEK per member of the audit committee and 23,000 SEK per member of the remuneration committee. A fee of 33,000 SEK shall be paid to each of the employee representatives regarding the time required to read materials ahead of meetings.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs.

Principles for the appointment of the nomination committee

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the principles for appointment of a nomination committee as adopted at the annual general meeting 2018 and as presented in the convening notice would remain unchanged.

Approval of the board of directors' remuneration report

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the proposal from the board of directors, to approve the remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

For more information please contact:

Per Bjurbom, President and CEO, Rottneros AB, +46 (0)270 622 65, per.bjurbom@rottneros.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CEST on 27 May 2026.

Rottneros AB (publ)

Box 144, 826 23 Söderhamn

+46 (0)270 622 00

rottneros.com

info@rottneros.com

Rottneros is an independent producer of market pulp. The Group comprises the parent company Rottneros AB, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and its subsidiaries Rottneros Bruk AB and Vallviks Bruk AB, with operations involving the production and sale of market pulp. The Group also includes Rottneros Packaging AB, a molded fiber solutions provider, the wood procurement company SIA Rottneros Baltic in Latvia, and the forestry operator Nykvist Skogs AB. The Group has approximately 278 employees and a turnover of approximately 2,5 billion SEK.